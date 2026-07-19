Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Fantasy Bonus + 100% QuickPicks Boost for MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Tonight’s clash between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees gives us a real chance to chase a nice pay day. If you are a casual fan looking to step up your game, the Splash promo code WTOP is your ticket to the show. Register here to unlock a sweet 50% deposit match up to $500 and a 100% QuickPicks boost.

Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB Picks

Before we start locking in our entries for the Dodgers (62-36) and Yankees (54-43), let’s get the housekeeping out of the way. Here is a quick overview of the welcome offer I’m recommending for first-time players looking to get some skin in the game:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% deposit match up to $500 + 100% QuickPicks boost Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 19, 2026

We are always looking for an edge, and taking advantage of house money is step one. By using our exclusive Splash promo code when you sign up, you unlock a 50% match on your first deposit (up to $500) and that sweet 100% QuickPicks boost. It’s the perfect bankroll builder ahead of the first pitch at Yankee Stadium.

Just remember, this offer is strictly reserved for new Splash customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Hitting Markets for Dodgers vs. Yankees

Now for the fun part: handicapping the board. We’re going to focus on the props market to find our best angles.

Player Hits (Odds to Record a Hit) Andy Pages -240 Shohei Ohtani -210 Trent Grisham -180 Paul Goldschmidt -180 Teoscar Hernández -180 Kyle Tucker -180 Cody Bellinger -180 Jasson Domínguez -165 Ryan McMahon -135 Austin Wells -105

When I’m putting together my entries for tonight, a few standout bats immediately catch my eye. Shohei Ohtani is heavily favored at -210 to record a hit. With an impressive .289 batting average and a robust .400 on-base percentage, backing Ohtani here is a fantastic anchor for our slips. I’m making this pick because his consistent offensive production makes him a highly reliable option to reach base safely.

Looking for the absolute shortest odds on the morning line? Andy Pages sits at -240 to record a hit. He’s batting .270 with 39 extra-base hits on his resume, continuously demonstrating his ability to make solid contact. Taking the over on his hits prop is a smart, stats-backed play.

Over in the Yankees dugout, Trent Grisham is listed at -180. While his lower .234 average makes his hit prop a slightly riskier play compared to the top Dodgers bats, his 26 extra-base hits mean he is always a threat to get on base. Meanwhile, Paul Goldschmidt offers identical -180 odds. With a .255 average and a solid .802 OPS, leaning toward the over on Goldy to secure at least one hit is well-backed by his steady production.

How to Use the Splash Promo Code Today

Activating this welcome offer and getting into the trenches with us is an incredibly straightforward process. First, you will need to create and register your new account here using standard personal information. Be absolutely sure to enter Splash promo code WTOP during the sign-up process—this is your key to unlocking the bonus.

Once you are officially registered, you must make a first-time deposit of at least $20 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods. Here is where a little bit of strategy comes into play: Splash is giving you a 50% deposit match up to $500, plus the 100% QuickPicks boost. That means your bonus funds will equal exactly half of your initial transaction.

Don’t just blindly make the minimum $20 deposit unless a $10 bonus is all you want. To secure the absolute maximum deposit match value of $500, you would need to make a first-time deposit of $1,000. But the beauty of this offer is its flexibility—you do not have to max it out to get great value.

For example, if you choose to deposit $100, Splash will match it with $50 in bonus funds. Decide what starting bankroll gives you the most comfort, deposit accordingly to maximize your value, and let’s go chase those winning tickets.