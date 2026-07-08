Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus + QuickPicks Boost for MLB Fantasy

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the Splash promo code WTOP, new players can secure a massive 50% deposit match up to $500, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost. Register here to start making MLB picks with this two-part welcome offer.

Whether we are handicapping Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees (50-41) taking on Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays (53-36), or looking for value with Chase Burns and the Cincinnati Reds (41-49) hosting the Philadelphia Phillies (51-41), this welcome offer gives you the bankroll flexibility to tackle any matchup on today’s MLB slate.

Splash Promo Code WTOP for Tonight’s MLB Slate

Before you finalize your tickets for the July 8, 2026, MLB slate, make sure you lock in this signup bonus. Here is a quick breakdown of exactly what you get when you use our code at checkout:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Get a 50% Deposit Match up to $500 + 100% QuickPicks Boost Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA)

When you’re trying to build more sophisticated entries, having extra capital is key. This Splash welcome offer provides a premier opportunity to maximize your bankroll right out of the gate. When new Splash customers register and make that minimum deposit of $20, they will instantly receive a 50% deposit match (up to $500 max) alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost. These bonus funds are exactly what we need to confidently target key prop bets in the Phillies-Reds showdown or the highly anticipated Rays-Yankees clash.

Just keep in mind that this exclusive promotion is reserved for new Splash customers who meet the platform’s specific age and location requirements. You must be 18+ in most eligible states to participate. Age restrictions do vary by region, though: users must be 19+ in AL, CO, and NO, and 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA to successfully claim this welcome bonus.

Use the $500 Bonus for MLB Picks

Once those bonus funds hit your account, it’s time to put them to work. I always recommend moving beyond the standard moneyline and keying in on specific player performances. Below is a look at the current consensus odds for ten of tonight’s biggest stars. I’ve focused heavily on strikeout lines for our starting pitchers and hit props for the marquee batters.

Player Hits Strikeouts Gerrit Cole N/A Over 5.5 (+109) / Under 5.5 (-142) Shane McClanahan N/A Over 5.5 (-106) / Under 5.5 (-122) Cody Bellinger Over 0.5 (-185) / Under 0.5 (+137) N/A Anthony Volpe Over 0.5 (-148) / Under 0.5 (+112) N/A Jonathan Aranda Over 0.5 (-222) / Under 0.5 (+164) N/A Trent Grisham Over 0.5 (-167) / Under 0.5 (+125) N/A Jazz Chisholm Jr. Over 0.5 (-135) / Under 0.5 (+101) N/A Alec Bohm Over 0.5 (-218) / Under 0.5 (+161) N/A Kyle Schwarber Over 0.5 (-153) / Under 0.5 (+116) N/A J.T. Realmuto Over 0.5 (-172) / Under 0.5 (+128) N/A

Matchup Breakdown and Prop Predictions

Here is how I am handicapping tonight’s card based on the morning lines. When evaluating the starting pitchers for the Yankees-Rays showdown, the data points to a few distinct trends that we can leverage.

Shane McClanahan enters tonight having failed to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in three of his last four starts, averaging just 4.5 Ks per game over that stretch. That makes his Under (-122) the clear, data-backed play. Meanwhile, Gerrit Cole presents a fascinating, conflicting prop profile.

Historically, he has crushed the Rays, tallying more than 5.5 strikeouts in five of his last six matchups against Tampa Bay. However, he is currently enduring a five-game cold streak on the road where he has failed to clear his 5.5 line. I’d tread carefully there.

If you want to build a ticket around hitters, Cody Bellinger (-185) and Jonathan Aranda (-222) stand out as premier candidates to anchor your picks and go over their hit props. Bellinger has secured a hit in four of his last five games against the Rays. Aranda is on an absolute tear, exceeding 0.5 hits in 15 of his previous 19 contests. Conversely, if you want a contrarian value play, Anthony Volpe offers a solid payout on the Under (+112), as he has been held hitless in seven of his last 11 games.

How to Use the Splash Promo Code

Ready to get started? To claim this exclusive offer, Splash promo code WTOP is required during the sign-up process.

First, you will need to create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information. Once your account is verified, make a minimum deposit of $20 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods to officially activate the offer.

Remember, the Splash welcome offer provides a 50% deposit match up to $500, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost. Splash will match your first deposit only, so plan your strategy accordingly. To receive the maximum possible deposit match value of $500, you would need to make a first-time deposit of $1,000.

That being said, you absolutely do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to take advantage of this promo—that is simply the cap. For example, if you deposit the $20 minimum, Splash will match 50% of it, giving you $10 in bonus funds, plus that sweet 100% QuickPicks boost to use on tonight’s MLB slate.