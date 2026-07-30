PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $150 With Winning Lineup for Thursday MLB Action (July 30)

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New DFS users can activate the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to redeem a play $5, get $150 in lineups if you win offer to use for the MLB today. This link here gets you started.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for $150 MLB Offer

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $150 In Lineups If You Win Terms and Conditions First $5+ Lineup entered must win to receive $150 in Bonus Lineups. Bonus Lineups expire 7 days after issuance. 18+ in eligible areas. Lineups entered and Bonus Lineups awarded must include Player Picks. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Play responsibly. Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified July 30th, 2026

If you are a first-time player looking to get involved in tonight’s MLB action, the PrizePicks promo code provides an excellent starting point. By taking advantage of this welcome offer, new PrizePicks customers simply need to sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and play a $5 lineup to get $150 in lineups if you win. We put a lot of stock in finding value, and this offer gives you the flexibility to build future cards across the diamond if your initial lineup is successful.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the offer, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Always ensure you verify your local eligibility and review the platform’s terms and conditions before building your first lineup.

Use PrizePicks for MLB Action Tonight

If you are looking to build out your card for tonight’s Mariners vs. Dodgers showdown, there is no shortage of star power to evaluate. Below is a look at the standard projections for the two starting pitchers and eight of the most dangerous hitters stepping up to the plate.

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Julio Rodríguez 0.5 N/A Randy Arozarena 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández 0.5 N/A Cal Raleigh 0.5 N/A Roki Sasaki N/A 5.5 Bryan Woo N/A 5.5

When locking in your selections tonight, recent performance trends offer a clear roadmap for finding value with a few of these top names:

Shohei Ohtani: We put a lot of stock in recent performance metrics. Ohtani has been remarkably consistent at the plate, exceeding 0.5 hits in four of his last five games (an 80% success rate). Backing him to record at least one hit tonight is strongly supported by the data.

Julio Rodríguez: Finding an analytical edge often means looking at situational splits. The Mariners’ star center fielder thrives on the road. Rodríguez has eclipsed the 0.5 hits mark in nine of his last 11 away games (an 82% cover rate). It stands to reason he will stay hot in Los Angeles.

Kyle Tucker: On the flip side, Tucker is currently mired in a cold stretch. He has failed to record a hit in five of his last eight matchups, making the “Less” option on his hits projection the clear, data-backed play.

Bryan Woo: Seattle’s starting pitcher faces a brutal Dodgers lineup and has struggled to miss bats lately. Woo has fallen short of 5.5 strikeouts in four of his last five starts, making the “Less” highly appealing for his projection tonight.

How to Secure the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s slate? Claiming your offer is a simple, straightforward process. Just follow these steps:

Register a New Account: Download the app or navigate to the site to create your profile. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Most importantly, ensure you enter promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Submit Your Lineup: Build your card and play a $5 lineup.

Once your initial $5 lineup is placed and settled as a win, you will successfully activate your $150 in lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play is the key to this offer—you must win your lineup to receive the $150 in lineups to use on future games.

Please note: This offer is strictly for new users who meet all applicable age and region requirements.