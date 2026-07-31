Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for MLB Entries (July 31)

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New users looking to capitalize on today’s MLB action can use the Splash promo code WTOP to unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500. Get started here, and start placing your favorite MLB entries today.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB, Red Sox-Dodgers Bonus

Before the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-40) host the Boston Red Sox (57-51), or the Minnesota Twins (55-55) visit the Seattle Mariners (53-57), make sure you are ready for the action. Review the details of our exclusive Splash sign-up offer below to claim your rewards ahead of today’s Eastern Time matchups.

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 31st, 2026

For new Splash customers looking to find value on today’s baseball schedule, this welcome offer delivers excellent leverage right out of the gate. By making a minimum deposit of $50, you will trigger a 50% deposit match, scaling all the way up to a maximum of $500 in bonus funds. This means you can significantly increase your initial capital and instantly put it to use on the MLB slate. Whether you want to focus on the pitching matchup between the Dodgers’ Edgardo Henriquez and the Red Sox’s Ranger Suarez, or you prefer to analyze Bryce Miller taking the mound for the Mariners against the Twins’ Zebby Matthews, your bonus funds give you extra flexibility to build your prop entries.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a completely new user to the platform. Additionally, you must meet the specific age and location requirements: users must be 18+ in most eligible states, 19+ if located in AL, CO, or NO, and 21+ if located in AZ, LA, MA, or VA. Simply register, meet the $50 minimum deposit threshold, and your account will be credited with the match in time for the first pitch.

How to Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

Once your Splash promo code is activated, you can target some of the most popular player props on tonight’s slate. We always want to look beyond the surface-level stats to find market inefficiencies. Below is a look at the consensus lines for the biggest stars taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Julio Rodriguez 0.5 N/A Josh Naylor 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernandez 0.5 N/A Trevor Larnach 0.5 N/A Cal Raleigh 0.5 N/A Bryce Miller N/A 5.5 Ranger Suarez N/A 5.5

Starting with the pitchers, Seattle’s Bryce Miller looks primed to hit the over on his 5.5 strikeout prop against Minnesota. The underlying data heavily supports this projection; Miller has exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in seven consecutive home appearances (averaging 7.4 strikeouts) and eclipsed the mark in his last two starts against the Twins. We put a lot of stock in these situational trends. Boston’s Ranger Suarez also carries a 5.5 strikeout prop for his start against Los Angeles, with the market consensus slightly favoring the under.

For the hitters, there is clear value in projecting Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez and Josh Naylor to surpass 0.5 hits. Rodriguez has recorded at least one hit in 88% of his last eight home matchups, while Naylor is riding a hot streak, exceeding 0.5 hits in five straight contests. On the Minnesota side, Trevor Larnach is a strong candidate for the over; it goes without saying that he provides an excellent longshot value, having secured a hit in six of his last seven road appearances.

Finally, the Dodgers’ star-studded lineup offers plenty of safety. Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts are heavily projected by the data to record at least one hit, indicating a high probability that they get on base against Suarez.

How to Activate the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with your new account and claiming your bonus funds is a straightforward process. To begin, you will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information. During this initial registration step, it is required that you enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the promotion.

Once your account is set up and verified, head to the cashier to make a qualifying deposit using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. A minimum deposit of $50 is required to activate the offer. The Splash welcome promotion features a 50% deposit match up to $500.

It is important to remember that Splash matches your first deposit only. Making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is how you will receive the maximum deposit match value of $500. However, users do not have to deposit the full amount to get the match—that is simply the maximum amount Splash will credit. For example, if you decide to deposit exactly $50 (the minimum), you will get $25 matched in promotional funds.

As soon as your initial transaction clears and your bonus funds hit your account, you are ready to get in on the action. Whether you plan to build an entry around the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Boston Red Sox or prefer targeting the matchup between the Minnesota Twins and Seattle Mariners, your matched funds will give you 50% more buying power for your official predictions.