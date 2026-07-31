Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus For Red Sox-Dodgers, More MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you start your new account with the Novig promo code WTOP50 here, you will have the ability to unlock $50 in coins when you spend $25 in the app on tonight’s MLB slate.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Coins

Before the first pitch is thrown today, I want to make sure you have all the details needed to lock in this welcome offer. There is nothing better than playing with house money, so here is a quick look at the current Novig promotion available for new users:

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $25, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promotion Confirmed July 31st by WTOP

This Novig promo code gives us an incredible opportunity to boost our bankroll right from the start. By simply registering as a new user and making a $25 spend on the platform, you’ll instantly get $50 in Novig coins. Remember, this exclusive welcome offer is strictly eligible for new Novig users, ensuring first-time players have that extra flexibility when mapping out their initial picks.

Once your account is set up and your $25 purchase is complete, you can immediately fire off your $50 in Novig coins across the upcoming sports schedule within the app’s free mode. I always look to leverage bonuses like this to chase bigger payouts without risking as much of my own capital. Whether you’re predicting the outcome of the Red Sox at Dodgers matchup or exploring other available markets, these coins give us a serious head start on the action.

Use Your Novig MLB Promo Today

Ready to put that promo to work? Handicapping the daily slate is what we do best. Here are the latest moneylines and totals for the games I’m targeting today.

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) BOS @ LAD BOS +113 / LAD -117 8.5 (O -106 / U +104) WSH @ ATL WSH +104 / ATL -106 9.5 (O +120 / U -106) CHW @ TB CHW +130 / TB -133 8.5 (O +108 / U -111)

When setting up my card today, I’m finding serious value in the home favorites and some key pitching matchups. Let’s break down exactly where we should deploy those Novig coins for the best returns.

First up, the Tampa Bay Rays offer a very solid look on the moneyline against the Chicago White Sox. Rays probable pitcher Nick Martinez is in the middle of a strong season with a 2.45 ERA. On the other side of the diamond, White Sox starter Erick Fedde takes the mound with a 4.25 ERA. I’m backing the stronger pitching staff and taking the home team here.

Out in Los Angeles, Edgardo Henriquez takes the mound for the favored Dodgers with a 2.79 ERA. They face Red Sox starter Ranger Suarez, who has a 3.02 ERA. Because both pitching staffs can comfortably rack up outs, I’m targeting the total instead of the moneyline. Taking the Under 8.5 is an intriguing option that offers a great payout potential.

Finally, let’s look at Truist Park where Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves host Foster Griffin and the Washington Nationals. With the line set at 9.0, backing the Under is the smart approach given the pitching matchup.

Sign Up With The Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Today

Getting started and claiming your offer is a straightforward process. We’re in this together, so just follow my simple step-by-step guide to make sure you don’t miss out on this bankroll boost: