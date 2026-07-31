PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $150 In Lineups If You Win for July 31 MLB Games

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Sign up with this link here the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to redeem a play $5, get $150 in lineups if you win offer for all MLB games tonight.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB Lineups Friday

Before the first pitch is thrown tonight, let’s break down the mechanics of this exclusive offer. Review the consensus details below before building your lineups for the Nationals-Braves or Marlins-Mets matchups:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $150 In Lineups If You Win Terms and Conditions First $5+ Lineup entered must win to receive $150 in Bonus Lineups. Bonus Lineups expire 7 days after issuance. 18+ in eligible areas. Lineups entered and Bonus Lineups awarded must include Player Picks. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Play responsibly. Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified July 31st, 2026

This welcome offer provides a massive opportunity to instantly boost your fantasy bankroll. By utilizing the designated promo code during registration, eligible new PrizePicks customers can play $5 on any lineup and receive $150 in lineups if that initial play wins. Whether you are targeting player projections for the Washington Nationals taking on the Atlanta Braves, or zeroing in on the Miami Marlins and New York Mets, the analytical approach here is simple: craft a winning $5 lineup, and you will be heavily rewarded.

To qualify, you must be a first-time user, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located in a participating state. Once these criteria are met and your first lineup is successfully submitted and won, the $150 in lineups will be credited to your account, ready to be deployed on the rest of the week’s MLB slate.

How to Use Your PrizePicks MLB Offer Tonight

Building your lineup for tonight’s slate requires digging into the data and exploiting market inefficiencies. Below is a breakdown of the hits and strikeouts projection lines for some of the biggest names taking the field.

Player Hits Strikeouts Bryce Elder N/A 4.5 Freddy Peralta N/A 5.5 Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A James Wood 0.5 N/A CJ Abrams 0.5 N/A Francisco Lindor 0.5 N/A Luis Robert Jr. 0.5 N/A Brett Baty 0.5 N/A Marcus Semien 0.5 N/A

Projection Matchup Analysis

For the starting pitchers, the situational trends point in opposite directions. Freddy Peralta is entering tonight on an absolute tear; the underlying data suggests heavy value on the over for his 5.5 strikeouts projection, considering he has cleared that number in three of his last four starts. Conversely, Bryce Elder is staring down a 4.5 strikeout line. Fading Elder looks like the sharper play here; he has struggled to miss bats at home recently, failing to exceed 4.5 strikeouts in 11 of his last 15 home starts. It does stand to reason that the under is the smarter value play.

Shifting to the plate, Ronald Acuña Jr. is looking at a standard 0.5 hits projection. We’ve seen time and time again that he crushes Washington pitching, making a strong case for the over after recording at least one hit in five of his last six matchups against the Nationals. You might also want to look at a slightly less obvious value with Brett Baty on his 0.5 hits projection. The Mets infielder has been incredibly consistent, collecting a hit in 15 of his last 20 games overall.

Meanwhile, we have to recognize when a star is slumping. Marcus Semien has struggled at the plate recently. If you are debating his 0.5 hits line, the data leans heavily toward the under, as he has failed to exceed 0.5 hits in 10 of his last 16 games. Fading a big name can often feel like a longshot play, but the numbers entirely justify the move.

How to Sign Up With the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with PrizePicks and securing your $150 in lineups is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate the offer:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing your standard personal information. Please note: You must be a new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements to qualify. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to lock in your eligibility. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a minimum deposit of $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Lineup: Play a $5 lineup utilizing any of the player projections analyzed above.

Once you have completed these steps and submitted your lineup, you will officially be in the running for the welcome offer. Remember, this is a performance-based opportunity: if your initial $5 lineup wins, you will be rewarded with $150 in lineups to keep the analytical momentum going throughout the season.