Husband in 2002 murder, dismemberment of Fairfax couple in Ocean City seeks early release

Benjamin Sifrit — half of the husband and wife team that killed and dismembered a Fairfax, Virginia, couple during a 2002 Memorial Day weekend trip to Ocean City, Maryland — is no longer a danger to the public and should be granted early release, his attorney argued in a motion filed this week.

Benjamin Sifrit — half of the husband-and-wife team that killed and dismembered a Fairfax, Virginia, couple during a 2002 Memorial Day weekend trip to Ocean City, Maryland — is no longer a danger to the public and should be granted early release, his attorney argued in a motion filed this week.

In 2002, Sifrit and his then-wife Erika killed and dismembered Martha Crutchley and her boyfriend Joshua Ford.

The couples met on a bus in Ocean City during Memorial Day weekend before a night of drinking at the Seacrets nightclub.

In the Sifrit’s rented condominium, Benjamin forced the couple into the bathroom and told them to strip down; shots were fired through the door. Ford was killed by gunfire. Prosecutors have never been able to specify how Crutchley died.

In Benjamin Sifrit’s trial in Montgomery County, jurors didn’t accept the prosecution’s claim that Benjamin fired, and he was cleared of wrongdoing in Ford’s death, but convicted of second-degree murder in Crutchley’s death and sentenced to 38 years.

Judge Paul Weinstein, who came out of retirement to pronounce sentence, told Benjamin Sifrit during sentencing that had it not been for masterful lawyering, the former Navy SEAL would likely be facing life in prison.

“It’s one of the few instances in 20 years I disagree with the jury’s verdict,” Weinstein said on July 7, 2003. “This was nothing more than a thrill-killing you and your wife committed. You’re a butcher.”

In 2022, Benjamin Sifrit was denied parole.

After recently petitioning for a reduced sentence under Maryland’s Second Look Act, Benjamin has a hearing scheduled for Aug. 11 in Rockville. In his petition, he acknowledged dismembering and disposing of the bodies. However, “To be clear, I have always, and still do, maintain my innocence regarding any act of murder.”

Erika was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in Frederick County, where the case was moved, convicted of first-degree murder in Ford’s death and of second-degree murder in Crutchley’s death. In April, Erika was refused parole.

Lawyer lists reasons Benjamin should be released from prison

In a motion filed this week, assistant public defender Brian Saccenti offered a variety of reasons why his client should have his sentence reduced under the Second Look Act, and be released with time served.

In considering the nature of the offense, Saccenti said there are two ways to ascertain the facts of the case.

“The first way is to defer to the considered judgment of the jury and hew to its findings as implied by its verdict. The other way is to disregard the jury’s judgment and cobble together a narrative by cherry-picking the evidence, extraneous information and inferences that are the most harmful to Mr. Sifrit and not coincidentally, the most sensational,” wrote Saccenti.

In its opposition to the petition, the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office wrote, “These murders stand out for their cruelty and brutality and for the disturbing way in which the victims were dismembered and disposed.”

Saccenti said Benjamin, who goes by B.J., has matured while behind bars and become a dependable, responsible inmate. After three prison infractions early in his incarceration, he’s had none in the past 14 years.

He’s picked up several vocational skills during his prison jobs, Saccenti said, including work as a purchasing clerk, a plumber and participation in a Department of Corrections training program about workplace blood-borne pathogens cleanup.

Since 2024, as a plumber’s apprentice he has accompanied supervisors outside the prison fence to perform repairs at other Maryland prison facilities.

Prosecutors have not been impressed.

“The State asserts that the facts in this case, which indicate a thrill killing of two individuals, who were then completely dismembered by defendant would not warrant a sentence reduction regardless of any demonstration of maturity or rehabilitation,” they wrote.

Two supervisors provided letters of recommendation.

“B.J. has consistently demonstrated a strong work ethic. He has never missed a day of work, is dependable, willingly stays late when needed, and takes pride in doing the job right.”

Another supervisor wrote, “Benjamin Sifrit is a dependable and trustworthy worker who has consistently conducted himself in a responsible manner.”

Photos included in the filing include Benjamin Sifrit operating two types of heavy machinery — a backhoe and an aerial boom lift — and releasing a skunk that was caught inside the prison facility.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.