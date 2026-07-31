FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonus for Any MLB Game Friday (July 31)

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Secure a $1,000 bonus when you use this link here to sign up with the FanDuel promo code offer, and dive into all MLB games today with your bonus in hand.







FanDuel Promo Code for MLB Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 31st, 2026

New FanDuel customers have a distinct opportunity to secure up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens by leveraging this multi-day promotion. To qualify, simply register a new account, make a first deposit, and place a $5 real-money wager on today’s New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs matchup—or any other game on the MLB slate. There is no odds limit for this initial wager, giving you the flexibility to back a heavy favorite or take a calculated risk on a longshot.

To maximize the offer, you must continue placing a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days. By meeting this requirement, you will receive $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for each day your qualifying bet loses. By the end of the five-day period, new users can accumulate up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens, making this an ideal vehicle for exploring FanDuel’s extensive MLB betting markets throughout the week.

How to Use Your FanDuel MLB Bonus Today

The Chicago Cubs (62-47) are set to host the New York Yankees (61-48) in a high-stakes interleague matchup on July 31, 2026, at 2:20 PM ET. Both franchises boast strong winning records, setting the stage for a highly competitive contest as they look to solidify their respective postseason positioning.

New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Yankees Chicago Cubs Moneyline +126 -148 Total Over 9 (-115) Under 9 (-105) Runline +1.5 (-166) -1.5 (+138)

Odds as of July 31, 2026 from FanDuel.

The Chicago Cubs enter this contest as the betting favorites, a position where they have consistently delivered, posting a 39-29 record when favored this season. Chicago has also been formidable at home, boasting a 30-22 record in front of their home crowd—a run punctuated by an impressive 10 walk-off victories. Conversely, the New York Yankees have gone 9-11 when playing as the underdog. However, New York has proven to be a tough out on the road all year, compiling a solid 35-25 away record.

A closer look at the underlying data reveals a slight offensive edge for the Cubs. Chicago’s lineup enters the game with a .249 team batting average, a .340 on-base percentage, and 529 runs batted in. The Yankees’ offense counters with a .233 batting average, a .312 on-base percentage, and 481 RBIs. On the mound, the dynamic flips: New York holds a clear pitching advantage, maintaining a collective 3.313 ERA compared to Chicago’s 4.155 ERA.

How to Secure This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome offer from FanDuel is a straightforward, streamlined process. Because no promo code is necessary to enter, new users can easily unlock their Bet Reset Tokens by following these exact steps:

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Sign Up: Create and register a new account with the FanDuel Sportsbook. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Bet: Place your first real-money wager of at least $5 on the New York Yankees vs. Chicago Cubs matchup or any other available market. There is no odds limit for this first real-money wager. Bet for Five Days: Continue to wager a minimum of $5 a day for five consecutive days. Get Your Bet Reset Tokens: By meeting these daily requirements, you will be awarded $200 in Bet Reset Tokens each day your qualifying bet loses.

All users will receive their bonus bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement. Once the tokens are deposited into your account, you can use them to strategically explore FanDuel’s extensive range of sports betting markets.