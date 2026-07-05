Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for Brazil-Norway, Mexico-England World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the World Cup enters a highly anticipated Round of 16, we have a real chance to chase a nice pay day. New users can sign up here with the Splash promo code WTOP to elevate the action today. This special welcome offer allows first-time players to secure a 50% deposit match up to $500 (with a minimum $50 deposit), plus a massive 100% QuickPicks Boost.

Whether you are handicapping today’s matches or building a lineup across the full slate of World Cup action this week, this introductory promotion gives your bankroll the exact spark it needs for the entire knockout stage. We’re in this together, so let’s dive into how you can maximize this offer.

Splash Promo Code WTOP for World Cup Fantasy

Before powerhouse nations like Brazil take the pitch against Norway, or host-nation Mexico faces England at Mexico City Stadium, make sure you are locked in with the best daily fantasy offer available. Taking advantage of this welcome offer is incredibly straightforward, and it’s the key to setting up a profitable strategy. Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about the promotion before getting started on today’s Round of 16 matchups.

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $500 (Min. $50 Deposit) + 100% QuickPicks Boost Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 5, 2026

Unlocking this welcome offer is a simple process designed exclusively for new Splash customers. After completing your account registration, just fund your wallet with a minimum deposit of $50. Splash will hit you with a 50% deposit match up to $500, giving you a massive boost right out of the gate. On top of that, you will score a 100% QuickPicks Boost to supercharge your potential payouts.

Whether you want to target the highly anticipated matchup between Brazil and Norway, or you are eyeing the showdown between Mexico and England, having those matched funds in your wallet gives you the flexibility to build more sophisticated, winning lineups.

World Cup Matches Today and Player Props

If you are deciding how to use your new bonus funds, handicapping goalscorer projections in the Round of 16 is a fantastic way to find a real edge. Rather than getting tangled up in standard moneylines or game totals, we can focus purely on individual player performances and match win probabilities to build our optimal entry. There’s real value to be found here.

Below are the top three goalscoring options from every team taking the pitch in today’s highlighted matchups. Whether you are backing the heavy favorite to strike early or searching for a high-value tournament underdog, these are the exact spots where you can put your matched funds and QuickPicks Boost to work for a serious payout.

Player (Team) Anytime Goalscorer Odds Odds to be the First Goalscorer Erling Haaland (Norway) +123 +437 Jorgen Strand Larsen (Norway) +262 +817 Alexander Sorloth (Norway) +285 +908 Igor Thiago (Brazil) +155 +492 Neymar (Brazil) +170 +550 Rayan (Brazil) +230 +600 Raul Jimenez (Mexico) +260 +750 Armando Gonzalez (Mexico) +292 +733 Guillermo Martinez (Mexico) +300 +750 Marcus Rashford (England) +350 +875 Jude Bellingham (England) +380 +908 Anthony Gordon (England) +393 +975

Targeting these standout attackers is the perfect strategy to kick off your World Cup betting. With elite talent like Erling Haaland and Neymar commanding the pitch in the first match, and Marcus Rashford and Raul Jimenez headlining the second, there are plenty of explosive playmakers to anchor your lineups.

Guide for Using the Splash Promo Code

Ready to get in on the World Cup soccer action and chase that big payout? Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and secure process. Follow these simple steps to activate your Splash promo code before the next Round of 16 match kicks off:

Create an Account: Register here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Crucially, during this step, make sure to enter promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Fund Your Wallet: Once your new account is set up, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $50 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Splash will instantly match 50% of your deposit (up to a maximum $500 match). Build Your Lineups: Browse the board for your favorite World Cup projections—whether you are zeroing in on player stats for Brazil, Norway, Mexico, or England—and apply your 100% QuickPicks Boost to your entry for an even larger potential return.

The beauty of this welcome promotion is that the deposit match hits your account up front, so you have extra ammunition to play with immediately, regardless of the outcome of your first entry.