Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for All MLB Entries Today, Including Mets vs. Brewers

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into a full MLB slate of games today, highlighted by some fun matchups including the Mets vs. Brewers, and use the Splash promo code WTOP to receive a $500 bonus to get started. Use this link here to sign up.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB Bonus

Before the first pitch is thrown on July 21, ensure you have the necessary capital to maximize your entries. Whether you are backing the Milwaukee Brewers or the visiting New York Mets, claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process.

Below is a quick overview of the current promotional offer:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO; 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 21st, 2026

The Splash promo code is exclusively available to new customers, offering a highly lucrative 50% deposit match up to $500. To qualify for this welcome bonus, you simply need to make a minimum initial deposit of $50. Before signing up, verify that you are located in a participating state and meet the required age thresholds (18+ in most eligible states; 19+ in AL, CO, and NO; 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA).

Once your account is funded, you can immediately apply your bonus toward the current MLB slate. Whether you are building entries around the New York Mets (42-59) as they try to secure a road win against the Milwaukee Brewers (63-37), or analyzing the Detroit Tigers (47-53) taking on the Chicago Cubs (56-44), this bonus provides the leverage needed to maximize your value based on the underlying metrics.

How to Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

Building your entries on Splash requires a strategic approach to daily player props. For the marquee matchup between the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers, analyzing recent performance data points to several actionable opportunities.

Below is a look at the prop lines for ten of the biggest names taking the field tonight, focusing on hits for the batters and strikeouts for the two projected starting pitchers:

Player Hits Strikeouts Brandon Sproat (MIL) N/A 4.5 Zach Thornton (NYM) N/A 4.5 Juan Soto (NYM) 0.5 N/A Francisco Lindor (NYM) 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich (MIL) 0.5 N/A Jackson Chourio (MIL) 0.5 N/A Bo Bichette (NYM) 0.5 N/A Luis Robert Jr. (NYM) 0.5 N/A Brice Turang (MIL) 0.5 N/A Gary Sanchez (MIL) 0.5 N/A

When deciding which players to include in your entry, recent statistical trends offer a clear, logical path to identifying value.

For the hitters, the underlying data strongly supports the Over on several 0.5 hit lines. Juan Soto has provided consistent production, eclipsing 0.5 hits in 18 of his last 27 games and 5 of his last 6 matchups against the Brewers. Teammate Francisco Lindor is displaying a similar surge in contact rate, having recorded a hit in 12 of his last 18 contests. On the Milwaukee side, Brice Turang owns a highly effective track record against New York, securing a hit in 5 of his last 6 encounters with Mets pitching.

Evaluating the mound matchups reveals contrasting strikeout potentials. Brewers starter Brandon Sproat sports a healthy 9.64 K/9 rate, giving data-minded players a strong mathematical foundation to back the Over on his 4.5 strikeout prop. Conversely, Mets starter Zach Thornton enters the contest with a lower 7.78 K/9 metric, suggesting the Under is the more statistically sound play for his matching 4.5 strikeout line.

How to Sign Up With the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Activating your welcome bonus requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. To get started, you will need to apply the Splash promo code WTOP during registration. Follow these instructions to claim your 50% deposit match up to $500:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you are in an eligible state. Enter the Promo Code: Input the promo code WTOP when prompted to lock in the promotional value. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum deposit of $50 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods.

It is crucial to note that your first deposit determines the matched amount. Since Splash offers a 50% match, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is required to yield the maximum $500 in bonus funds. However, users are not required to deposit the maximum. For example, if you make the minimum qualifying deposit of $50, you will receive $25 in matched bonus funds to utilize on tonight’s MLB action.