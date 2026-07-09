Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Fantasy Bonus for MLB Games (July 9)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a nice pay day on the diamond, and if you are a new user ready to jump into the action, the Splash promo code WTOP is your ticket. When you sign up here and make a minimum deposit of $20, you unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost to use on tonight’s MLB matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals.

We are always looking for a real chance to maximize our bankroll, and this exclusive offer for new players is the perfect way to get a head start before the first pitch is thrown at Busch Stadium.

Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB Fantasy

Before we dive into handicapping the board for tonight’s Brewers vs. Cardinals clash, here is a quick breakdown of exactly what this Splash welcome offer entails:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% deposit match up to $500 + 100% QuickPicks boost Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 9, 2026

As someone who loves grinding out MLB props, I can tell you this is a stellar way to build your early bankroll. By registering as a new Splash customer in a participating state and depositing at least $20, you will score that 50% match up to a massive $500, alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost.

Whether you want to back the Brewers on the road or lock in a few key Cardinals at home, combining this deposit match with the QuickPicks boost gives us a phenomenal opportunity to chase bigger payouts right out of the gate.

Totals for the Brewers-Cardinals

Now for the fun part—let’s look at the morning line and figure out where the value is for tonight’s game. I’m placing my focus on player props for the biggest stars taking the field. We’ve compiled the hit totals for the top sluggers and the strikeout lines for our two starting pitchers. Let’s see what the data tells us.

Player Hits Strikeouts Logan Henderson (MIL) N/A O/U 4.5 (O -130 / U +102) Andre Pallante (STL) N/A O/U 3.5 (O -137 / U +108) Christian Yelich (MIL) O/U 0.5 (O -267 / U +196) N/A William Contreras (MIL) O/U 1.5 (O +198 / U -269) N/A Masyn Winn (STL) O/U 0.5 (O -166 / U +125) N/A Jordan Walker (STL) O/U 0.5 (O -195 / U +145) N/A Jackson Chourio (MIL) O/U 1.5 (O +143 / U -191) N/A Alec Burleson (STL) O/U 0.5 (O -216 / U +161) N/A Brice Turang (MIL) O/U 1.5 (O +193 / U -263) N/A Lars Nootbaar (STL) O/U 0.5 (O -163 / U +123) N/A

When we are handicapping these lines, we want to look for steady trends to anchor our strategy. For example, I’m absolutely keying in on St. Louis starter Andre Pallante. His strikeout line is sitting at an incredibly approachable 3.5. He has been throwing darts lately, clearing this number in seven of his last nine outings (a 78% cover rate). The over here looks like a fantastic play.

At the dish, Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn has been a model of consistency, cashing the over on 0.5 hits in 16 of his last 20 games (80%). That is the kind of reliable data we love to see when building out our cards.

On the flip side, fading slumping players can often lead to a nice pay day. Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich is carrying heavy juice on his over for 0.5 hits (-267), but he has actually missed that mark in seven of his last ten outings. I’m also looking to fade St. Louis outfielder Lars Nootbaar, who is stuck in a tough rut with zero hits in four of his last five appearances. Backing the under on these two presents some serious contrarian value that we shouldn’t ignore.

Get $500 Bonus with the Splash Promo Code

Claiming your welcome offer and getting into the trenches with us for the Brewers vs. Cardinals game is incredibly simple. Just follow these steps to secure your bonus funds:

Sign Up: Create a new account here by entering your standard personal information (name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Make sure you punch in the Splash promo code WTOP during registration to lock in this specific offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum of $20 using any of their secure payment options.

Here is a crucial bit of strategy: your first deposit is the one that gets the 50% match (up to $500) and triggers that 100% QuickPicks boost. Because they match 50%, you don’t want to just drop the $20 minimum unless that is truly all you plan to play with.

To pull the absolute maximum $500 match out of this offer, you would need to make a first-time deposit of $1,000. But don’t sweat it, you don’t have to go that big to find great value. If you decide to deposit $100, Splash will match 50% of it, dropping an extra $50 into your account so you have $150 total to play with.