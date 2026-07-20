Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for Mets-Brewers, All MLB Entries Tonight

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New users can use the Splash promo code WTOP to unlock a $500 bonus to use on tonights MLB games. Get started here.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB Monday

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 20th, 2026

Before we start locking in our MLB daily fantasy picks, let’s look at how this Splash welcome offer actually works. I always tell my readers that maximizing your starting bankroll is step one, and this dual-bonus structure provides the perfect opportunity. By registering as a new customer and making a minimum first deposit of $50, you will receive a 50% deposit match up to $500.

Just remember, we have to play by the rules before diving into the baseball action. This promotion is exclusively available to new Splash customers located in participating states. Age restrictions also apply based on your specific location: users must be 18+ in most eligible states; 19+ in AL, CO, and NO; and 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA.

How to Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

Building your entries is the best part of utilizing your Splash welcome bonus. I’ve been diving into the morning line data, and I’ve found some fantastic opportunities for us to target. Below is a look at the current consensus lines for some of the biggest stars taking the diamond tonight, focusing on total hits for the batters and total strikeouts for the starting pitchers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Freddy Peralta (NYM) – 5.5 Bryce Elder (ATL) – 3.5 Juan Soto (NYM) 0.5 – Matt Olson (ATL) 0.5 – Christian Yelich (MIL) 0.5 – Francisco Lindor (NYM) 0.5 – Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) 1.5 – Manny Machado (SD) 0.5 – William Contreras (MIL) 0.5 – Michael Harris II (ATL) 0.5 –

When deciding how to allocate your bonus funds tonight, keeping an eye on recent data trends is how we move from guessing to truly handicapping the slate.

For hitting props, Juan Soto is riding a scorching hot streak against the Brewers. Soto has safely exceeded 0.5 hits in five straight matchups against Milwaukee, averaging 1.4 hits per game in that span. The data heavily supports locking him in for the over. Similarly, Matt Olson continues to excel at the plate. He has surpassed 0.5 hits in six of his last seven games, making him a strong candidate to get a knock tonight.

On the mound, examining starting pitchers provides clear over/under scenarios based on their recent usage. Atlanta’s Bryce Elder carries a highly favorable strikeout line of 3.5. He has eclipsed 3.5 strikeouts in six of his last eight overall starts, including a perfect four-for-four streak of going over that mark in his recent games.

Conversely, the data points to the under for Freddy Peralta. The Mets’ starter has failed to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in seven of his last nine outings, while also falling short of that mark in four of his last six appearances. I am building my entries around these trends, and you should consider keying them into yours as well.

How to Activate the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s MLB slate is a quick and straightforward process. To get started, new users will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify their identity. During registration, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered, as it is required to successfully activate the offer.

Once your account is up and running, you will need to make a minimum deposit of $50 using one of the secure methods available on the platform. The Splash welcome offer features a 50% deposit match up to $500.

Here is the strategy: your first deposit is what will be matched by Splash. Making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is how you will receive the maximum deposit match value. However, you do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to get the match—that is just the maximum amount Splash will credit you. For example, if you deposit $50 (the minimum), you will get $25 matched, giving you $75 in total funds to start building your baseball entries. Let’s get out there and chase that payout!