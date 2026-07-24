Splash Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for All MLB Entries Tonight (July 24)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Start placing your favorite MLB entries tonight with a $500 bonus when you use this link here to redeem the Splash promo code WTOP.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for MLB Entries Friday

Before we finalize our picks for tonight’s matchups, let’s take a quick look at the full breakdown of this exclusive welcome bonus.

Here is everything you need to know about the current Splash promotion:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up To $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 24th, 2026

For new Splash customers looking to get in on today’s MLB action, this is a fantastic bankroll builder. By registering and making a minimum deposit of $50, you will unlock a 50% deposit match up to $500. This bonus provides the perfect opportunity to maximize our entries for tonight’s baseball slate, whether we are targeting the key matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox or dialing in on the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers clash.

Before claiming the bonus, just ensure you meet the necessary eligibility requirements. This promotion is exclusively available to new Splash customers physically located in participating states. Users must also meet the specific age requirements for their jurisdiction: 18+ in most eligible states; 19+ in AL, CO, and NO; and 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, and VA.

How to Use Your Splash MLB Bonus Tonight

Once you have claimed your Splash welcome offer, it is time to build those entries. Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox and Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers matchups, there are plenty of star-studded props to target.

Here is a look at the current consensus lines for 10 of the biggest names taking the field tonight. Notice I have stripped out the odds—we are just focusing on the straight player prop lines so we can handicap the raw numbers:

Player Hits Strikeouts Patrick Sandoval (BOS) N/A 4.5 MacKenzie Gore (TEX) N/A 5.5 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) 0.5 N/A Julio Rodríguez (SEA) 0.5 N/A Masataka Yoshida (BOS) 0.5 N/A Brandon Nimmo (TEX) 0.5 N/A Jarren Duran (BOS) 0.5 N/A Cal Raleigh (SEA) 0.5 N/A Elias Díaz (TEX) 0.5 N/A Evan Carter (TEX) 0.5 N/A

When utilizing your deposit match, digging into recent performance data is the best way to point us in the right direction. Here is how I am analyzing a few of these key entries tonight:

MacKenzie Gore (5.5 Strikeouts): Gore has been absolutely dominant on the mound lately, eclipsing 5.5 strikeouts in eight of his last 10 games, including four of his last five home starts. He has a real chance to fan at least six batters tonight.

Gore has been absolutely dominant on the mound lately, eclipsing 5.5 strikeouts in eight of his last 10 games, including four of his last five home starts. He has a real chance to fan at least six batters tonight. Masataka Yoshida (0.5 Hits): Yoshida has been swinging a remarkably hot bat, recording at least one hit in 11 of his last 14 contests. He is a staple in my daily entries.

Yoshida has been swinging a remarkably hot bat, recording at least one hit in 11 of his last 14 contests. He is a staple in my daily entries. Jarren Duran (0.5 Hits): He has failed to record a hit in 12 of his last 18 matchups and has gone hitless in two straight games against the Blue Jays. Sometimes, fading a cold bat is the key to a successful slip.

He has failed to record a hit in 12 of his last 18 matchups and has gone hitless in two straight games against the Blue Jays. Sometimes, fading a cold bat is the key to a successful slip. Evan Carter (0.5 Hits): He has tallied a hit in 75% of his last four home games, and I love backing players when they are comfortable.

How to Activate the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Claiming this lucrative bonus ahead of tonight’s MLB action is a straightforward process. To get started, we just need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify our identity. During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the bonus.

Once your account is successfully created, you must make a minimum deposit of $50 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods to activate the offer.

The Splash welcome offer features a 50% deposit match up to $500. It is important to note that it is specifically your first deposit that will be matched by Splash. Therefore, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is how you can secure the maximum deposit match value available.

However, we do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to receive the match—that is simply the maximum cap. For example, you could opt to deposit the $50 minimum. If you do, Splash will match 50% of that deposit with $25 in bonus funds for you to utilize when building your entries for tonight’s baseball schedule.