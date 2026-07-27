Portland visits Las Vegas after Wilson’s 38-point game

Portland Fire (11-16, 3-8 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (18-8, 12-4 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Portland Fire (11-16, 3-8 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (18-8, 12-4 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Aces -11.5; over/under is 176.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces hosts the Portland Fire after A’ja Wilson scored 38 points in the Las Vegas Aces’ 100-99 loss to the Washington Mystics.

The Aces are 12-4 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas is fourth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 86.3 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Fire’s record in Western Conference games is 3-8. Portland is seventh in the Western Conference giving up 90.6 points while holding opponents to 46.6% shooting.

Las Vegas makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (46.6%). Portland averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Las Vegas gives up.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Aces defeated the Fire 88-80 in their last matchup on July 10. Wilson led the Aces with 32 points, and Carla Leite led the Fire with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is averaging 26.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and two blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Leite is averaging 15.3 points and six assists for the Fire. Bridget Carleton is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 6-4, averaging 92.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.4 points per game.

Fire: 3-7, averaging 90.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.9 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), Kierstan Bell: day to day (leg).

Fire: Sarah Ashlee Barker: out for season (knee), Sania Feagin: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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