Sparks face the Fever on 3-game skid

Indiana Fever (12-8, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (8-11, 5-6 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (12-8, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (8-11, 5-6 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks will try to end its three-game skid when the Sparks take on Indiana Fever.

The Sparks have gone 3-7 at home. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the WNBA with 20.2 assists per game led by Erica Wheeler averaging 4.8.

The Fever have gone 4-4 away from home. Indiana ranks fifth in the WNBA with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Aliyah Boston averaging 8.6.

Los Angeles averages 87.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 88.9 Indiana allows. Indiana has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point less than the 47.9% shooting opponents of Los Angeles have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on June 28 the Fever won 111-87 led by 26 points from Kelsey Mitchell, while Nneka Ogwumike scored 17 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dearica Hamby is averaging 14.3 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 23.9 points and 6.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell is averaging 21.9 points for the Fever. Caitlin Clark is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 4-6, averaging 87.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.3 points per game.

Fever: 7-3, averaging 97.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.2 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Kelsey Plum: out (lower leg), Cameron Brink: out (ankle).

Fever: Caitlin Clark: day to day (back).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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