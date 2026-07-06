BGE’s proposed $8-per-month rate hike won’t take effect until at least January, regulator says

The utility company filed a $156.1 million rate case with the Maryland Public Service Commission last week.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. wanted to raise its customers’ electricity rates starting Aug. 1. But state regulators said Monday that the proposed rate increase will require months of review and, if ultimately approved, won’t take effect until at least January.

The utility company last week filed a $156.1 million rate case with the Maryland Public Service Commission — a move that would increase residential customers’ electric bills by an estimated average of $8 per month.

In its filing, BGE said the rate increase was necessary to “sustain a safe and reliable system.” Without the funds, the region was at risk of longer, more frequent and more expensive power outages.

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