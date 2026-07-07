Minnesota visits Connecticut after Griner’s 29-point game

Minnesota Lynx (15-6, 10-1 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (5-16, 2-8 Eastern Conference) Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Minnesota Lynx (15-6, 10-1 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (5-16, 2-8 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun hosts the Minnesota Lynx after Brittney Griner scored 29 points in the Connecticut Sun’s 90-89 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sun are 3-8 in home games. Connecticut is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 39.9 points per game in the paint led by Griner averaging 9.1.

The Lynx have gone 9-2 away from home. Minnesota averages 90.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Connecticut scores 80.0 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 80.8 Minnesota allows. Minnesota averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Connecticut allows.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Sun defeated the Lynx 90-89 in their last matchup on July 7. Griner led the Sun with 29 points, and Kayla McBride led the Lynx with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griner is averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Sun. Leila Lacan is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Natasha Howard is averaging 17.2 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lynx. Olivia Miles is averaging 18.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 3-7, averaging 84.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Lynx: 6-4, averaging 90.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Aneesah Morrow: day to day (personal).

Lynx: Olivia Miles: day to day (calf), Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Napheesa Collier: out (ankles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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