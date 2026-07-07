Golden State plays Toronto on 5-game win streak

Golden State Valkyries (15-7, 7-5 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (9-11, 4-6 Eastern Conference) Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Golden State Valkyries (15-7, 7-5 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (9-11, 4-6 Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Valkyries take on Toronto Tempo.

The Tempo are 5-5 in home games. Toronto ranks second in the league averaging 10.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.5% from deep. Marina Mabrey leads the team averaging 3.5 makes while shooting 39.9% from 3-point range.

The Valkyries are 5-4 on the road. Golden State leads the WNBA averaging 10.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.3% from deep. Janelle Salaun leads the team averaging 2.4 makes while shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

Toronto makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Golden State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Golden State averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Toronto gives up.

The Tempo and Valkyries face off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mabrey is averaging 21.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Tempo. Isabelle Harrison is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Veronica Burton is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Valkyries. Salaun is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tempo: 4-6, averaging 91.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.7 points per game.

Valkyries: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

INJURIES: Tempo: Temi Fagbenle: day to day (eye), Kiki Rice: out (ankle), Brittney Sykes: out (foot), Julie Allemand: day to day (ankle).

Valkyries: Iliana Rupert: out for season (pregnancy).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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