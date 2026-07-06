Royals slug 4 homers, tag Phillies ace Sánchez for career-worst 9 earned runs in victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez, Luke Maile, Lane Thomas and Tyler Tolbert homered and the Kansas City Royals…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez, Luke Maile, Lane Thomas and Tyler Tolbert homered and the Kansas City Royals tagged Phillies ace Cristopher Sánchez for a career-worst nine earned runs in a 15-1 win over Philadelphia on Monday.

The Royals (36-54), who entered the game with the second-worst record in baseball, scored in every inning and banged out a season-high 15 runs on 22 hits. Tyler Tolbert had his first career five-hit game, and the first by a Royals player since 2022.

Noah Cameron (5-6) allowed one run on six hits with five walks and seven strikeouts in five innings. The Phillies scored in the top of the first, but were shut down the rest of the way despite having at least one baserunner in every inning.

Sánchez’s previous high in earned runs allowed was seven. The 29-year-old left-hander gave up six runs in the first, matching his season worst performance, which came April 23 against the Chicago Cubs. Sánchez (10-4) allowed 12 hits and had a walk and one strikeout as his ERA increased from 2.00 to 2.62.

YANKEES 5, RAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cam Schlittler pitched eight innings for the second time this season, José Caballero homered twice and New York beat Tampa Bay in the opener of a four-game series.

Schlittler (9-5), who allowed a career-high six runs to Detroit in his last start, struck out eight, allowed four hits and walked none.

It was his longest start since tossing eight innings April 23 to beat the Boston Red Sox.

Rays starter Griffin Jax (4-6) retired the first 13 Yankees batters he faced before walking Jasson Domínguez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. with one out in the fifth.

Caballero, who was traded from the Rays to the Yankees last July, then hit a home run 395 feet to left field.

Caballero added his career-best 10th home run in the eighth off Rays reliever Chris Roycroft. Ben Rice tagged Roycroft for his 25th home run in the ninth. The home runs were the only three hits for the Yankees, who struck out 17 times against four Tampa Bay pitchers.

NATIONALS 12, ASTROS 11

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Wood hit a grand slam in the fifth inning and Washington overcame a five-run deficit and held off Houston in the opener of a three-game series.

CJ Abrams and Curtis Mead each homered and drove in three runs as part of three-hit games for Washington. Nasim Nuñez also had three hits and his major league-leading 33rd stolen base.

Jose Altuve, Yainer Diaz and Brice Matthews homered for Houston.

Mead led off the fifth with a go-ahead home run for the Nationals, who then loaded the bases to chase Astros starter Mike Burrows (4-9). Drew Millas hit a sacrifice fly off AJ Blubaugh before Nuñez’s infield single loaded the bases again. Wood then launched a 446-foot blast to center for his second grand slam of the season.

Houston scored four runs in the eighth off reliever Cole Henry to pull within 12-11, a rally capped by Matthews’ three-run shot to left.

Washington starter Miles Mikolas (3-7) gave up seven runs and struck out three in six innings. Clayton Beeter recorded the last four outs for his seventh save.

METS 7, BRAVES 6, 10 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) — Luis Torrens doubled in two runs with two outs in the 10th inning and last-place New York beat NL East-leading Atlanta to split the four-game series.

Torrens’ double to left field drove in Bo Bichette, who opened the inning on second base as the designated runner, and Jared Young, for a 7-5 lead. Young was hit by a pitch by Braves rookie right-hander Owen Murphy (0-1) in his major league debut. Murphy, 22, was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game.

Matt Olson hit two homers for Atlanta, including a game-tying two-run shot in the ninth.

Mets right-hander Luke Weaver gave up a run-scoring double to Michael Harris II in the 10th, but earned his first save.

BREWERS 4. CARDINALS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Hamilton and Brice Turang drove in two runs each during a four-run seventh inning and Milwaukee rallied from a three-run deficit to beat St. Louis Cardinals.

Garrett Mitchell opened the seventh with a single off reliever Justin Bruihl and Sal Frelick greeted Ryan Fernandez (1-2) with a ground-rule double.

Cooper Pratt was safe on Fernandez’s fielding error to load the bases and Hamilton followed with a two-run double. Ryne Stanek came in and surrendered a go-ahead two-run single to Turang.

Turang’s fielding error led to two unearned runs off Shane Drohan (4-2) in the third as St. Louis jumped in front.

Nelson Velázquez had a leadoff double in the sixth and scored on a single by Masyn Winn for a 3-0 advantage. It was the only earned run allowed by Drohan on six hits in six innings.

Chad Patrick struck out two in two perfect innings and Trevor Megill gave up a leadoff single to Winn before finishing off his 14th save in 16 opportunities.

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