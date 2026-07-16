Seattle visits Indiana following Johnson’s 25-point performance

Seattle Storm (6-20, 1-12 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (14-10, 5-4 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle Storm (6-20, 1-12 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (14-10, 5-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle Storm takes on the Indiana Fever after Flau’jae Johnson scored 25 points in the Storm’s 95-90 loss to the Chicago Sky.

The Fever are 8-5 on their home court. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Aliyah Boston averaging 9.2.

The Storm are 2-12 on the road. Seattle gives up 85.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.1 points per game.

Indiana makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Seattle averages 80.4 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 89.0 Indiana gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Fever won 89-78 in the last meeting on May 17. Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 21 points, and Natisha Hiedeman led the Storm with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is scoring 17.2 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 25.2 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Hiedeman is averaging 15.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Storm. Johnson is averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 95.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.2 points per game.

Storm: 3-7, averaging 85.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Storm: Ezi Magbegor: out (face).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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