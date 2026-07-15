Sunday crash that killed 3 fuels more calls for fixes at Prince George’s Co. intersection

People who live in the Balmoral neighborhood near Upper Marlboro are voicing concerns about an intersection where three people were recently killed in a crash.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Fatal Prince George's Co. crash fuels safety demands

People in the Balmoral neighborhood near Upper Marlboro, Maryland, said they have been worried for years about the intersection of Route 301 and Governors Park Lane. After a crash that killed three people over the weekend, they are hoping state leaders finally make changes.

A makeshift memorial sits along Route 301 near the entrance to the neighborhood. Three wooden crosses, flowers and teddy bears mark the spot where three people died Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police said the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. when a Tesla making a left turn from Route 301 onto Governors Park Lane failed to yield to a southbound Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the Tesla.

Investigators said they believe a third vehicle later struck one of the motorcycle passengers and left the scene. Three people died and another was taken to a hospital.

Neighbors say intersection has been dangerous for years

James White, who lives in the Balmoral neighborhood, said concerns about the intersection are nothing new.

“Yeah, it’s tough. I mean, it’s one of those ‘fix it’ scenarios. Just fix it,” White said.

White said his own family has been affected by a crash at the intersection.

“Our daughter was also in an accident right there, so for us it’s like full circle because we’ve already had an accident in the exact same place,” White said.

Another neighbor, Willie Smalls, described the intersection as dangerous.

“It’s just scary,” Smalls said.

Smalls said drivers entering and leaving the neighborhood are often forced to take risks.

“I’d rather stop than have to take a chance,” Smalls said.

He said people in the neighborhood have been calling for a traffic signal for years.

State says traffic signal is already in the works

The Maryland State Highway Administration told WTOP that design work for a traffic signal at the intersection is nearly 90% complete and construction is expected to begin by the end of the year, weather permitting.

The agency said that once the official police report from Sunday’s crash becomes available, traffic engineers will review the intersection to identify any additional safety improvements that may be needed.

The response comes as residents continue pressing for changes at the intersection.

Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy said local leaders have been advocating for improvements on state roads and value residents’ feedback.

“We appreciate the input of the residents because that helps bolster our arguments when we go to the state and ask for additional resources,” Braveboy said.

Officials urge safer driving after recent deadly crashes

The Route 301 crash was one of two deadly crashes involving motorcycles in Prince George’s County within days. Three people were also killed Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on New Hampshire Avenue in Adelphi.

“One crash is too many. One loss of life is too many,” Braveboy said.

Prince George’s County has recorded 21 fatal crashes this year, officials said.

The county is developing a Road to Zero Action Plan, expected to be released this fall, that will focus on engineering, education, enforcement, emergency response and technology aimed at reducing traffic deaths.

Prince George’s County Police Chief George Nader said preventing deadly crashes will require more than government action.

“It’s all of us working together with our communities to change people’s driving habits,” Nader said.

Nader also highlighted the personal toll fatal crashes take on families.

“One of the worst things that officers have to do, whether it be a homicide or a fatal crash, is go to someone’s home in the middle of the night and tell them that they will never see their young one again,” Nader said.

Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Michael Jackson said many of the crashes investigators see can be prevented.

“The reason is simple: They are avoidable,” Jackson said.

He also warned against distracted driving.

“You take your eye off that road for a couple of seconds to look at your texts on your phone, you are almost 100 yards down the road, 100 yards,” Jackson said.

Officials are urging drivers to slow down, stay focused behind the wheel and always wear a seat belt.

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