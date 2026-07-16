Connecticut visits Phoenix after Edwards’ 21-point game

Connecticut Sun (6-18, 2-8 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (8-17, 5-10 Western Conference) Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT LINE: Mercury…

Connecticut Sun (6-18, 2-8 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (8-17, 5-10 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Mercury -5.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun takes on the Phoenix Mercury after Aaliyah Edwards scored 21 points in the Sun’s 90-87 win over the Portland Fire.

The Mercury have gone 3-8 at home. Phoenix averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Sun are 2-8 on the road. Connecticut ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 9.4.

Phoenix averages 83.3 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 86.4 Connecticut allows. Connecticut averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Phoenix allows.

The Mercury and Sun match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Thomas is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.4 points for the Mercury. Kahleah Copper is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games.

Brittney Griner is averaging 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Sun. Leila Lacan is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 4-6, averaging 84.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points per game.

Sun: 4-6, averaging 82.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Natasha Mack: out (foot).

Sun: Aneesah Morrow: day to day (conditioning), Saniya Rivers: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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