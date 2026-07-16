Chicago hosts Los Angeles after Burrell’s 24-point outing

Los Angeles Sparks (10-13, 5-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (8-16, 1-7 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT LINE:…

Los Angeles Sparks (10-13, 5-7 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (8-16, 1-7 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Sky -1.5; over/under is 182.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks visits the Chicago Sky after Rae Burrell scored 24 points in the Sparks’ 96-87 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The Sky are 4-7 on their home court. Chicago is ninth in the WNBA averaging 86.8 points and is shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Sparks are 5-6 in road games. Los Angeles is 6-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Chicago’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Los Angeles gives up. Los Angeles averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Chicago gives up.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Sparks defeated the Sky 102-87 in their last matchup on July 11. Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 25 points, and Sydney Taylor led the Sky with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natasha Cloud is scoring 9.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Sky. Kamilla Cardoso is averaging 16.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Ogwumike is averaging 17.3 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Sparks. Burrell is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 4-6, averaging 91.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.6 points per game.

Sparks: 3-7, averaging 87.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.8 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Kamilla Cardoso: out (knee), Skylar Diggins: out (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee).

Sparks: Kelsey Plum: out (lower leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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