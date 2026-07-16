Reese leads Atlanta against Toronto after 23-point showing

Atlanta Dream (14-10, 7-3 Eastern Conference) at Toronto Tempo (10-14, 5-7 Eastern Conference) Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Dream…

Atlanta Dream (14-10, 7-3 Eastern Conference) at Toronto Tempo (10-14, 5-7 Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Dream -7.5; over/under is 181.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream visits the Toronto Tempo after Angel Reese scored 23 points in the Dream’s 101-92 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Tempo have gone 5-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto is seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 31.1 rebounds. Maria Conde leads the Tempo with 4.5 boards.

The Dream have gone 7-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Reese averaging 11.8.

Toronto scores 88.6 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 84.8 Atlanta allows. Atlanta averages 88.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 91.5 Toronto allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Dream won the last matchup 94-87 on June 22, with Rhyne Howard scoring 20 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Mabrey is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Tempo. Isabelle Harrison is averaging 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Howard is averaging 18.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 17.8 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tempo: 3-7, averaging 88.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 94.0 points per game.

Dream: 4-6, averaging 87.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

INJURIES: Tempo: Temi Fagbenle: day to day (concussion), Kiki Rice: out (ankle), Brittney Sykes: out (foot).

Dream: Brionna Jones: day to day (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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