MLB reduces Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli’s suspension from 7 games to 5

Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli’s suspension for his role in last Tuesday’s brawl at Boston has been reduced on appeal from seven games to five, Major League Baseball announced on Monday.

Washington Nationals' Cade Cavalli, front right, is held back as tempers flare during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Washington Nationals' Cade Cavalli, front right, is held back as tempers flare during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, June 30, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli’s suspension for his role in last Tuesday’s brawl at Boston has been reduced on appeal from seven games to five, Major League Baseball announced on Monday.

Cavalli struck out Boston’s Willson Contreras looking in the fourth inning of an 8-1 Nationals victory.

Cavalli shouted at Contreras, who threw his helmet and moved toward the mound. After they continued yelling at each other, both benches emptied.

The right-hander began serving the suspension Monday as the Nationals opened a three-game series against the Houston Astros. Barring any postponements, Cavalli would be eligible to return Sunday against the New York Yankees in Washington’s final game before the All-Star break.

While Contreras was ejected, Cavalli remained in the game and struck out 13 in seven innings while allowing one run. Cavalli is 5-4 with a 3.88 ERA in 19 starts this season.

Contreras was also suspended seven games, while Washington pitcher Miles Mikolas (five games) and Boston outfielder Nate Eaton (three games) were also disciplined last week. All three are appealing their penalties.

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