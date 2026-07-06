All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 52 36 .591 — New York 50 40 .556…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 52 36 .591 — New York 50 40 .556 3 Toronto 42 48 .467 11 Baltimore 42 49 .462 11½ Boston 40 48 .455 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 47 42 .528 — Cleveland 47 44 .516 1 Minnesota 44 47 .484 4 Detroit 40 50 .444 7½ Kansas City 37 54 .407 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 47 44 .516 — Texas 45 45 .500 1½ Houston 45 48 .484 3 Athletics 41 49 .456 5½ Los Angeles 36 55 .396 11

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 52 36 .591 — Philadelphia 50 41 .549 3½ Miami 49 42 .538 4½ Washington 47 45 .511 7 New York 37 53 .411 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 55 33 .625 — Chicago 50 40 .556 6 St. Louis 47 40 .540 7½ Pittsburgh 46 45 .505 10½ Cincinnati 41 48 .461 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 59 32 .648 — Arizona 44 45 .494 14 San Diego 44 45 .494 14 San Francisco 37 52 .416 21 Colorado 37 54 .407 22

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 6

Kansas City 5, Philadelphia 2

Houston 2, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 6, Texas 3

Seattle 4, Toronto 0

Miami 9, Athletics 8

Boston 7, L.A. Angels 5

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 15, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1

Washington 12, Houston 11

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 3-1) at Baltimore (Baz 4-8), 6:35 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 7-4) at Detroit (Skubal 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 7-6) at Miami (Meyer 9-1), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Imai 5-4) at Washington (Alvarez 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Tolle 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 7-3) at Minnesota (Bradley 7-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-5) at Texas (deGrom 7-5), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at San Francisco (McDonald 3-6), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Athletics at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 9

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2

Pittsburgh 11, Washington 5

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 4

Kansas City 5, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 7, San Francisco 6

Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2

Miami 9, Athletics 8

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 15, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Washington 12, Houston 11

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 9-4) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Boyd 3-1) at Baltimore (Baz 4-8), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Waldrep 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-8), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 7-6) at Miami (Meyer 9-1), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Imai 5-4) at Washington (Alvarez 2-1), 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gallen 3-8) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at San Francisco (McDonald 3-6), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 10-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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