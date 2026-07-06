All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|52
|36
|.591
|—
|New York
|50
|40
|.556
|3
|Toronto
|42
|48
|.467
|11
|Baltimore
|42
|49
|.462
|11½
|Boston
|40
|48
|.455
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|47
|42
|.528
|—
|Cleveland
|47
|44
|.516
|1
|Minnesota
|44
|47
|.484
|4
|Detroit
|40
|50
|.444
|7½
|Kansas City
|37
|54
|.407
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|47
|44
|.516
|—
|Texas
|45
|45
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|45
|48
|.484
|3
|Athletics
|41
|49
|.456
|5½
|Los Angeles
|36
|55
|.396
|11
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|52
|36
|.591
|—
|Philadelphia
|50
|41
|.549
|3½
|Miami
|49
|42
|.538
|4½
|Washington
|47
|45
|.511
|7
|New York
|37
|53
|.411
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|55
|33
|.625
|—
|Chicago
|50
|40
|.556
|6
|St. Louis
|47
|40
|.540
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|46
|45
|.505
|10½
|Cincinnati
|41
|48
|.461
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|59
|32
|.648
|—
|Arizona
|44
|45
|.494
|14
|San Diego
|44
|45
|.494
|14
|San Francisco
|37
|52
|.416
|21
|Colorado
|37
|54
|.407
|22
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 6
Kansas City 5, Philadelphia 2
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 6, Texas 3
Seattle 4, Toronto 0
Miami 9, Athletics 8
Boston 7, L.A. Angels 5
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 15, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1
Washington 12, Houston 11
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 3-1) at Baltimore (Baz 4-8), 6:35 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 7-4) at Detroit (Skubal 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 7-6) at Miami (Meyer 9-1), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Imai 5-4) at Washington (Alvarez 2-1), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Tolle 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 2-5), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 7-3) at Minnesota (Bradley 7-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-5) at Texas (deGrom 7-5), 8:05 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at San Francisco (McDonald 3-6), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Athletics at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 9
Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2
Pittsburgh 11, Washington 5
Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 4
Kansas City 5, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 7, San Francisco 6
Milwaukee 3, Arizona 2
Miami 9, Athletics 8
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 15, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Washington 12, Houston 11
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 9-4) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Boyd 3-1) at Baltimore (Baz 4-8), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Waldrep 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-8), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 7-6) at Miami (Meyer 9-1), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Imai 5-4) at Washington (Alvarez 2-1), 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-1) at Cincinnati (Abbott 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Gallen 3-8) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at San Francisco (McDonald 3-6), 9:45 p.m.
Colorado (Lorenzen 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 10-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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