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Ronaldo of Portugal and Balogun of US are focus of World Cup round of 16 matches, in photos

The Associated Press

July 6, 2026, 5:00 PM

The round-of-16 game between Portugal and Spain on Monday at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys could be the last World Cup appearance for Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Later in Seattle, the United States was playing Belgium and all eyes were expected to be on U.S. forward Folarin Balogun if he plays. Balogun was red-carded last week but his automatic suspension was lifted after U.S. President Donald Trump intervened on behalf of the star.

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