Rockies reinstate RHP Tomoyuki Sugano from injured list, earns win over Reds with efficient outing

DENVER (AP) — Tomoyuki Sugano needed 77 pitches to get through his first outing since coming off the injured list…

DENVER (AP) — Tomoyuki Sugano needed 77 pitches to get through his first outing since coming off the injured list — and two jersey tops.

Because even though the Colorado Rockies right-hander breezed through the Cincinnati lineup, it didn’t mean he wasn’t sweating. Sugano pitched effectively into the seventh inning as the Rockies beat the Reds 10-3 on a hot Saturday afternoon.

“I saw excellent fastball command,” Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer said. “Gave us just what we needed. Typical Tomo Sugano stuff. He was great today.”

Sugano (9-4) didn’t appear the least bit bothered by a sore back that landed him on the 15-day IL earlier this month. He went 6 1/3 innings and struck out three while walking none.

“Felt pretty good coming back,” Sugano said through a translator.

The only Reds hitter who had Sugano’s number was Reds catcher Jose Trevino, who hit a pair of solo homers. Sugano has now allowed 18 homers this season, with 15 being solo shots.

“Today, in particular, we were ahead by a lot of runs,” said Sugano, whose team staked him to a 6-0 lead after two innings. “Didn’t want to have runners on base. Even from the team, they always tell me that solos are fine, solo homers are fine. I try to prevent as much as possible.”

Sugano was placed on the IL because of back spasms while also dealing with a fingernail issue. It was his first time on the IL in his Major League Baseball career. The Japanese standout had an elbow ailment while playing for the Yomiuri Giants in 2023.

The 36-year-old Sugano moved to 9-4 with a 4.76 ERA in his first season with Colorado. He’s recorded a winning decision in five of his last six starts. The last Rockies pitcher to do that was Austin Gomber in 2021, according to the team.

Sugano certainly has pitched well against the Reds this season as he moved to 2-0. He also earned a win on April 29 in Cincinnati by throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

“Some of the guys in the lineup were different from last time, so I did some homework on my own and made sure I get them out,” said Sugano, who frequently changes his uniform top a few times during a game. “It led to a good result.”

Sugano credited his command of the splitter, a pitch he’s dialed in at Coors Field.

“I figured out how to, you know, have more depth with the splitter,” Sugano said. “It’s working out.”

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