Reds and Cubs play, winner claims 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (53-42, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (43-51, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40…

Chicago Cubs (53-42, second in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (43-51, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd (4-1, 4.31 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Reds: Andrew Abbott (5-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -132, Reds +108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati is 43-51 overall and 22-27 in home games. The Reds are 29-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Chicago has a 53-42 record overall and a 26-23 record in road games. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .244, which ranks ninth in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Cubs are up 5-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 19 home runs while slugging .474. Tyler Stephenson is 14 for 34 with three doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 15 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 12 for 37 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 6-4, .262 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: day-to-day (finger), Matt McLain: 10-Day IL (calf), Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dane Myers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Cubs: Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (forearm), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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