DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus MLB Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register your new account with the DraftKings promo code here and unlock a $150 bonus when you place a $5 bet on MLB games tonight.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks $150 In Bonuses

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Spend $5, Get $150 In Bonus Bets, Paid Within 14 Days! Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Confirmed August 1st, 2026

When we analyze a sportsbook welcome offer, we put a lot of stock in the guaranteed payout structure versus the initial investment. New DraftKings customers are looking at exceptional value here. By spending just $5 on your first qualifying wager, you unlock $150 in bonus bets.

Having these bonus funds hit your account within 14 days gives you plenty of flexibility to spread your action across the diamond. You don’t need to force a longshot bet right away; instead, you can patiently track starting pitching matchups, weather shifts, and futures prices over a two-week span to maximize your edge.

DraftKings Promo For MLB Saturday Night Games

It is never too early to look at the betting board and identify where the smart money is flowing. Before building your bet slip, here is a look at the moneyline odds and totals for tonight’s highlighted MLB schedule:

Away Team Home Team Moneyline Odds Total (O/U) Philadelphia Phillies Baltimore Orioles PHI -142 / BAL +118 8 New York Yankees Chicago Cubs NYY -125 / CHC +104 6.5 Boston Red Sox Los Angeles Dodgers BOS +142 / LAD -172 8

With a loaded slate, the Philadelphia Phillies at Baltimore Orioles matchup stands out as a prime value target. The Phillies enter as road favorites, and when digging into the situational context, it makes total sense. Philadelphia is backed by a pair of heavy hitters anchoring their lineup. Kyle Schwarber has been a massive power threat this season, launching 33 home runs and driving in 62 runs while maintaining a stellar .910 OPS. Alongside him, Bryce Harper continues to produce with 22 home runs, 64 RBIs, and an .848 OPS.

Meanwhile, the late-night clash features the Boston Red Sox visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers are heavily favored with ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto taking the mound against Boston’s Payton Tolle. Los Angeles boasts a dynamic offense led by Shohei Ohtani, who has racked up 23 home runs, 65 RBIs, and an elite .931 OPS in 380 at-bats. Freddie Freeman offers tremendous protection in the lineup as well, bringing 15 home runs, 53 RBIs, and an .864 OPS to the table. Whether you are attacking the moneyline or building a player prop parlay around these superstars, these two games offer plenty of intriguing angles.

Official Prediction: We put a lot of stock in dominant top-of-the-order production and proven arms. Take the Dodgers Moneyline at DraftKings. Yamamoto’s mound presence combined with Ohtani and Freeman’s elite OPS numbers provides highly actionable value.

Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus and attacking the odds is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get in on today’s MLB action: