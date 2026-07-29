ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10 on MLB, Get $20 Bonus (July 29)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with ProphetX promo code WTOP and start with $10 in trades on any MLB game to win $20 in prediction bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

This promotion allows users on the peer-to-peer exchange platform to trade $10 and receive a $20 bonus. Whether you are analyzing the matchup between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals or looking ahead to the New York Yankees taking on the Chicago White Sox, this bonus cash provides extra capital to explore prediction markets for any MLB game available on ProphetX.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: How to Claim $20 Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, get a $20 bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in eligible US states Bonus Last Verified On July 29, 2026

Eligible new ProphetX customers who are at least 18 years of age can take advantage of this straightforward welcome offer. Once you register on the peer-to-peer exchange platform with the correct promo code, simply complete a $10 trade to unlock your $20 bonus.

This structure gives users the immediate resources needed to evaluate MLB prediction markets. You can apply these matched funds toward the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Seattle Mariners, or utilize them to navigate other key series on the July 29 schedule.

Wednesday Night MLB Preview

Matchup Market Price NYY @ CHW NYY -138 / CHW +134 CHC @ STL CHC -103 / STL -101 SEA @ LAD SEA +154 / LAD -158

Looking closely at the underlying data, Los Angeles holds a distinct statistical advantage over Seattle. The Dodgers feature a potent lineup with a .261 team batting average, a .773 OPS, and 552 runs scored this season. Meanwhile, Seattle has struggled offensively, hitting just .231 with a .689 OPS and 436 runs. On the mound, the Dodgers’ pitching staff holds a 3.61 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP, slightly edging out Seattle’s 3.71 ERA and 1.18 WHIP.

In the American League clash between New York and Chicago, the Yankees rely on their elite pitching to find an edge. New York pitchers have posted an impressive 3.40 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, while Chicago’s staff carries a 4.14 ERA and 1.31 WHIP. Offensively, the White Sox have hit .240 while scoring 508 runs, narrowly outpacing the Yankees’ .234 average and 500 total runs.

Redeeming ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on the peer-to-peer exchange platform and claiming your welcome offer is a structured and logical process. Follow these exact steps to unlock your bonus ahead of the July 29 MLB action:

Register Your Account: Click on the links on this page and create a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit valid proof of identification to ensure your account is fully secure and compliant with platform regulations. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the ProphetX promo code WTOP. Deposit and Trade: Complete the process by making your first deposit into your newly created account and executing a $10 trade.

Once your qualifying $10 trade clears, ProphetX will issue your $20 bonus on the platform. This additional capital gives you the flexibility to explore prediction markets and identify value across the remainder of the week’s MLB schedule.