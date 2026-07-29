Benge’s tie-breaking hit lifts Mets to third straight win, a 3-2 victory over the Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Carson Benge hit a tie-breaking RBI double in the seventh inning Wednesday, lifting the New York…

NEW YORK (AP) — Carson Benge hit a tie-breaking RBI double in the seventh inning Wednesday, lifting the New York Mets to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves in the opener of a doubleheader.

Francisco Alvarez (double) and A.J. Ewing (sacrifice fly) had RBIs in the sixth for the Mets, who won their third straight game — their longest winning streak since a four-game run from May 27-31.

Ewing had two stolen bases. It was the second two-steal game of the season for Ewing, who is the first Mets rookie with multiple two-steal games since Darryl Strawberry in 1983.

Huascar Brazobán (5-2) threw a perfect seventh and Luke Weaver got Matt Olson to hit into an inning-ending double play in the eighth before Devin Williams tossed a one-hit ninth for his 15th save of the season. Pinch-runner Jorge Mateo stole second with two outs, after which Williams struck out Austin Riley.

Matt Olson delivered a 402-foot, two-run homer in the sixth for the Braves, who got two hits each from Drake Baldwin and Eli White.

Dylan Dodd (2-1) took the loss.

Mets left-hander Sean Manaea surrendered two runs and struck out four in six innings. He has given up three runs or fewer eight times in nine starts since moving back into the rotation.

Braves right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver allowed two runs and whiffed four in 4 1/3 innings in his return from Tommy John surgery. Smith-Shawver’s start was his first in the majors since May 29, 2025.

Up next

Braves LHP Chris Sale (11-6, 2.19 ERA) opposes Mets RHP Christian Scott (3-2, 3.13 ERA) in Wednesday’s nightcap.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.