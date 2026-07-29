All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|62
|44
|.585
|—
|New York
|61
|46
|.570
|1½
|Boston
|55
|51
|.519
|7
|Baltimore
|52
|56
|.481
|11
|Toronto
|49
|59
|.454
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|55
|51
|.519
|—
|Cleveland
|55
|54
|.505
|1½
|Minnesota
|54
|54
|.500
|2
|Detroit
|51
|57
|.472
|5
|Kansas City
|45
|63
|.417
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|55
|52
|.514
|—
|Houston
|54
|55
|.495
|2
|Seattle
|53
|55
|.491
|2½
|Athletics
|45
|62
|.421
|10
|Los Angeles
|42
|66
|.389
|13½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|62
|44
|.585
|—
|Philadelphia
|57
|51
|.528
|6
|Washington
|55
|53
|.509
|8
|Miami
|54
|54
|.500
|9
|New York
|45
|62
|.421
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|67
|40
|.626
|—
|Chicago
|61
|46
|.570
|6
|Pittsburgh
|55
|53
|.509
|12½
|St. Louis
|53
|54
|.495
|14
|Cincinnati
|50
|56
|.472
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|67
|40
|.626
|—
|Arizona
|56
|52
|.519
|11½
|San Diego
|54
|53
|.505
|13
|San Francisco
|45
|62
|.421
|22
|Colorado
|42
|66
|.389
|25½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 5, 1st game
Detroit 14, Baltimore 0
Texas 4, Tampa Bay 1
Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Washington 8, Toronto 6
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Athletics 4, Boston 3
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas (Eovaldi 10-8) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Cameron 5-8) at Minnesota (Ober 7-3), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-5), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Gray 12-2) at Athletics (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Detroit at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 5, 1st game
Miami 1, Philadelphia 0
Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Washington 8, Toronto 6
Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 7, 12 innings
Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 2
Milwaukee 8, San Francisco 2
Seattle 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
San Diego 8, Colorado 7
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-8) at St. Louis (Pallante 11-6), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-8) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-9) at Cincinnati (Lowder 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Griffin 12-2) at Atlanta (Holmes 6-4), 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 9-6) at San Diego (Márquez 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:45 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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