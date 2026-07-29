All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 62 44 .585 — New York 61 46 .570…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 62 44 .585 — New York 61 46 .570 1½ Boston 55 51 .519 7 Baltimore 52 56 .481 11 Toronto 49 59 .454 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 55 51 .519 — Cleveland 55 54 .505 1½ Minnesota 54 54 .500 2 Detroit 51 57 .472 5 Kansas City 45 63 .417 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 55 52 .514 — Houston 54 55 .495 2 Seattle 53 55 .491 2½ Athletics 45 62 .421 10 Los Angeles 42 66 .389 13½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 62 44 .585 — Philadelphia 57 51 .528 6 Washington 55 53 .509 8 Miami 54 54 .500 9 New York 45 62 .421 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 67 40 .626 — Chicago 61 46 .570 6 Pittsburgh 55 53 .509 12½ St. Louis 53 54 .495 14 Cincinnati 50 56 .472 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 67 40 .626 — Arizona 56 52 .519 11½ San Diego 54 53 .505 13 San Francisco 45 62 .421 22 Colorado 42 66 .389 25½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 5, 1st game

Detroit 14, Baltimore 0

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 1

Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Washington 8, Toronto 6

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Athletics 4, Boston 3

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Eovaldi 10-8) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 9-6), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Cameron 5-8) at Minnesota (Ober 7-3), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 7-5), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Gray 12-2) at Athletics (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Detroit at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Cincinnati 5, 1st game

Miami 1, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Washington 8, Toronto 6

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 7, 12 innings

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 8, San Francisco 2

Seattle 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

San Diego 8, Colorado 7

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 7-8) at St. Louis (Pallante 11-6), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-8) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-9) at Cincinnati (Lowder 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Griffin 12-2) at Atlanta (Holmes 6-4), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 9-6) at San Diego (Márquez 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:45 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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