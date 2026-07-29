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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 29, 2026, 7:41 PM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -124 at TAMPA BAY +102
at MINNESOTA -143 Kansas City +117
N.Y Yankees -116 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -106
Boston -164 at ATHLETICS +133

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -121 at ST. LOUIS -102
Pittsburgh -117 at CINCINNATI -105
at N.Y METS -134 Miami +109
at ATLANTA -147 Washington +119
at SAN DIEGO -129 San Francisco +105

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at LA DODGERS -156 Seattle +126

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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