MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -124 at TAMPA BAY +102 at MINNESOTA -143 Kansas City +117…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-124
|at TAMPA BAY
|+102
|at MINNESOTA
|-143
|Kansas City
|+117
|N.Y Yankees
|-116
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-106
|Boston
|-164
|at ATHLETICS
|+133
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-121
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
|Pittsburgh
|-117
|at CINCINNATI
|-105
|at N.Y METS
|-134
|Miami
|+109
|at ATLANTA
|-147
|Washington
|+119
|at SAN DIEGO
|-129
|San Francisco
|+105
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at LA DODGERS
|-156
|Seattle
|+126
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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