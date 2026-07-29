MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -124 at TAMPA BAY +102 at MINNESOTA -143 Kansas City +117…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -124 at TAMPA BAY +102 at MINNESOTA -143 Kansas City +117 N.Y Yankees -116 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -106 Boston -164 at ATHLETICS +133

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -121 at ST. LOUIS -102 Pittsburgh -117 at CINCINNATI -105 at N.Y METS -134 Miami +109 at ATLANTA -147 Washington +119 at SAN DIEGO -129 San Francisco +105

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at LA DODGERS -156 Seattle +126

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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