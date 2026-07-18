ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus for World Cup, MLB This Weekend

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New customers can elevate their World Cup and MLB experience this weekend by utilizing the ProphetX promo code WTOP to receive a $20 bonus via this link here.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Overview

Before kickoff, ensure you have the exact details needed to secure your welcome bonus for the France vs. England match. Here is the core information to get started:

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible US States Date Last Verified July 18th, 2026

Understanding the Welcome Offer

This exclusive promotion is available strictly for new ProphetX customers looking to elevate their action on the upcoming France vs. England World Cup clash. By signing up with the designated promo code, you can secure a $20 bonus simply by placing your first $10 trade. The offer is straightforward: trade $10 on the exchange and receive $20 in bonus cash, giving you extra funds to use on this highly anticipated matchup.

When you claim this offer, you are joining a peer-to-peer exchange platform where users trade directly against each other rather than betting against a traditional sportsbook. To be eligible for this promotion and participate on the exchange during the match, users must be at least 18 years of age and physically located in an eligible US state.

Use ProphetX World Cup Bonus Today on France vs. England

This Saturday features a blockbuster World Cup match between France and England for the third place match. Here is a look at the odds:

World Cup Match Odds:

France Moneyline: -110

-110 Draw: +280

+280 England Moneyline: +280

France enters the match as the slight favorite at -110. Bettors looking for a higher potential return might consider backing England or a draw, both of which offer +280 odds. Whether you prefer the favorites or see value in an upset, this highly anticipated contest is an ideal spot to place one of your daily qualifying wagers.

The pre-match odds and vig-free probabilities listed above are accurate as of July 18, 2026. Keep an eye on the official moneyline odds as they fluctuate on the exchange closer to kickoff so you can efficiently utilize your ProphetX bonus cash on this third-place playoff.

How to Activate the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

To claim your $20 bonus ahead of the France vs. England soccer match, follow these straightforward steps:

Download the App: Search for the ProphetX app in your preferred app store and download it directly to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register as a new user by providing standard personal information and completing the necessary identity verification process to confirm your age and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to input the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make Your First Deposit: Fund your new account with at least $10 to prepare for your qualifying trade.

Once your account is funded, simply place a $10 trade on the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange platform. After your qualifying trade is placed, the $20 bonus cash will be credited to your account, ready to be deployed on the upcoming France vs. England match and any other available markets.