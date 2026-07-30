ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Score $20 Bonus for Any MLB Prediction

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By utilizing ProphetX promo code WTOP, new players can trade $10 on any MLB game and get $20 in bonus cash on the peer-to-peer exchange platform immediately after making their first trade. Click here to start signing up.

This valuable welcome offer provides users with extra flexibility ahead of Thursday’s MLB slate, which features marquee matchups like the Seattle Mariners taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Washington Nationals visiting the Atlanta Braves. Whether you are aiming to back a specific team in these Thursday matchups or looking further down the calendar, this bonus cash can be seamlessly applied to prediction markets for any MLB game on ProphetX.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonus cash Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Bonus Last Verified On July 30, 2026

Eligible new ProphetX customers who are at least 18 years of age can take advantage of a highly competitive welcome offer on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. By signing up and placing a qualifying first trade of $10, users unlock $20 in bonus cash. This bonus cash is credited directly to the account after the initial trade is processed, allowing participants to maximize their starting position right out of the gate.

This extra value aligns perfectly with the current MLB schedule. Once the bonus cash is unlocked, users can immediately utilize the peer-to-peer exchange platform to navigate various MLB markets. Whether focusing on the Seattle Mariners battling the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Washington Nationals visiting the Atlanta Braves, or the San Francisco Giants taking on the San Diego Padres, these matched funds can be applied to any exciting baseball matchup on the schedule.

Use ProphetX MLB Promo on Thursday’s Slate

Matchup Moneyline Market SEA @ LAD SEA +144 / LAD -148 WSH @ ATL WSH +138 / ATL -142 SF @ SD SF +140 / SD -144

When analyzing the marquee matchup between the Mariners and Dodgers, Los Angeles presents a strong statistical profile across the board. The Dodgers feature a potent lineup batting .262 with 556 total runs scored this season, comfortably outpacing Seattle’s .230 team average and 438 runs. Furthermore, Los Angeles holds a distinct advantage on the mound. The Dodgers boast a collective 3.593 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP, giving them a clear analytical edge over the Mariners’ pitching staff, which carries a 3.713 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP.

Getting Started With ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these exact steps to ensure you secure your bonus cash before the first pitch:

Register an Account: Create and register a new account by entering standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making your first deposit. Claim Your Bonus: Once your first trade of $10 is processed, ProphetX provides $20 in bonus cash directly to your account on the peer-to-peer exchange platform.

After completing these steps, the bonus cash is ready to deploy. Whether backing the San Francisco Giants against the San Diego Padres or analyzing another matchup on the schedule, users can instantly put matched funds into action on the exchange.