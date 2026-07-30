Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 MLB Thursday DFS Bonus (July 30)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Underdog promo code WTOP here and get in on a $50 DFS bonus when you make a $5 play for any MLB games tonight.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus

Securing the right signup bonus is a crucial first step for new Underdog customers looking to build out an optimal lineup, whether you are stacking the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-40) against the Seattle Mariners (53-56) or analyzing the Atlanta Braves (63-45) versus the Washington Nationals (55-54).

Here is the current welcome offer available to new players:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions Terms and conditions apply. Information Verified July 30th, 2026

This promotion provides a straightforward, high-leverage entry point into daily fantasy baseball. When eligible new users complete registration and play a mere $5, they immediately receive $50 in bonus entries credited directly to their account.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new players who meet the local age requirements and are physically located in a participating legal jurisdiction. Once your initial account funding clears and the bonus entries hit your balance, you are equipped to build out lineups for upcoming games—including identifying mispriced player props when the Miami Marlins (55-54) visit the New York Mets (46-63) at Citi Field.

Underdog MLB Thursday Markets

Once your bankroll is fortified with bonus entries, you can begin executing your strategy for tonight’s matchups. To streamline your lineup construction, we have identified eight highly projected hit totals and two standout pitcher strikeout props offering measurable value:

Luis García Jr. (Washington Nationals) vs. Atlanta Braves: 1.5 Total Hits

1.5 Total Hits Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers) vs. Seattle Mariners: 0.5 Total Hits

0.5 Total Hits Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves) vs. Washington Nationals: 0.5 Total Hits

0.5 Total Hits Julio Rodríguez (Seattle Mariners) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: 0.5 Total Hits

0.5 Total Hits Matt Olson (Atlanta Braves) vs. Washington Nationals: 0.5 Total Hits (-232)

0.5 Total Hits (-232) Freddie Freeman (Los Angeles Dodgers) vs. Seattle Mariners: 0.5 Total Hits

0.5 Total Hits Bo Bichette (New York Mets) vs. Miami Marlins: 0.5 Total Hits

0.5 Total Hits Ozzie Albies (Atlanta Braves) vs. Washington Nationals: 0.5 Total Hits

0.5 Total Hits Eury Pérez (Miami Marlins) vs. New York Mets: 5.5 Pitcher Strikeouts

5.5 Pitcher Strikeouts Roki Sasaki (Los Angeles Dodgers) vs. Seattle Mariners: 5.5 Pitcher Strikeouts

When analyzing the board, Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani stands out as a premium lineup anchor. Ohtani carries a .289 batting average and a robust .931 OPS into this matchup, indicating elite contact and power quality that makes his 0.5 hits projection highly probable. Similarly, Ronald Acuña Jr. brings a baseline .243 average and a .766 OPS into his clash with the Washington Nationals, positioning him as a strong candidate to record at least one hit.

For those looking to increase their payout multiplier with value, Washington’s Luis García Jr. warrants attention. As the only highlighted batter with a 1.5 hit line, García’s .281 batting average demonstrates consistent contact skills, so this is a compelling risk to take.

On the pitching side, the underlying metrics support targeting strikeouts. Miami starter Eury Pérez brings a steady 3.56 ERA and an elevated 9.67 K/9 rate to the mound at Citi Field, providing a strong statistical foundation for him to eclipse 5.5 strikeouts. Meanwhile, despite a slightly higher 4.71 ERA, Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki maintains a potent 9.03 K/9 rate. Capitalizing on Sasaki’s strikeout upside against Seattle offers excellent positive expected value.

Activate The Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your bonus and structuring your first entry is a highly efficient process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to properly activate your Underdog bonus entries ahead of tonight’s first pitch: