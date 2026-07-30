theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Delivers $1,000 Bet Reset for Dodgers-Mariners, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and secure a $1,000 bet reset on Dodgers vs. Mariners or any other MLB game. Click here to start the registration process.

This lucrative offer from theScore Bet can be used for Thursday’s matchups, such as the Seattle Mariners clashing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Boston Red Sox visiting the Athletics, or the Miami Marlins taking on the New York Mets, as well as any MLB game this week, giving bettors maximum flexibility to find the perfect spot on the diamond. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 30, 2026

The latest theScore Bet promo code unlocks an incredibly generous welcome offer exclusively for new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates. Once registered, new theScore Bet users can place a first cash wager on any market or game available, and get 100% of their wager back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if their wager loses. There is absolutely no opt-in required to claim this promotion.

New users do not need to wager the full $1,000. While receiving the maximum value of the bonus requires a $1,000 first wager, users can also bet whatever amount they wish below that threshold and still receive exactly 100% of it back in bonus bets if the wager is unsuccessful. If your qualifying bet does settle as a loss, your refund will be smartly delivered in the form of five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your original eligible wager. These bonus bets will be automatically applied to your account within 72 hours of the initial bet settling as a loss. Once they hit your account, you must use the bonus bets within seven days of receipt before they expire, giving you a structured opportunity to get right back into the action.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Miami Marlins at New York Mets: Mets -130 / Marlins +110 | Total: O/U 7.5

Mets -130 / Marlins +110 | Total: O/U 7.5 Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers: Dodgers -149 / Mariners +130 | Total: O/U 8.5

Dodgers -149 / Mariners +130 | Total: O/U 8.5 Boston Red Sox at Athletics: Red Sox -185 / Athletics +155 | Total: O/U 10.5

When evaluating these matchups, a deep dive into team statistics can help guide your wagers. In the Red Sox-Athletics clash, Boston’s status as a heavy favorite is strongly supported by a distinct pitching advantage, boasting a 3.54 team ERA against Oakland’s inflated 5.28 ERA. Meanwhile, in the Mariners-Dodgers matchup, Los Angeles offers solid value as the home favorite (-149) thanks to a superior lineup batting .262 overall, which comfortably outpaces Seattle’s .230 team average.

Activating theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers (68-40) as they host the Seattle Mariners (53-56), or you prefer the Boston Red Sox (56-51) on the road against the Athletics, just follow these steps to secure your $1,000 Bet Reset:

Create an Account: Register a new account by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Use the Promo Code: During the registration process, you will need to enter the promo code WTOP. It is crucial to enter the promo code WTOP regardless of which specific game or offer you are claiming to ensure the promotion is properly applied. Place Your Wager: After completing the steps above, registering an account and entering the promo code WTOP, you will then simply place your first real cash wager up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to use that initial wager on the Miami Marlins (55-54) visiting the New York Mets (46-63) or any other MLB matchup on the schedule, your first bet is fully protected. If it loses, theScore Bet will refund your entire stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets.