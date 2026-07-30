Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Bonus + Free MLB Pick (July 30)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with Kalshi promo code WTOP and grab a 100% deposit match up to $100 plus a free pick on MLB this week. Click here to start the registration process.

A first deposit of $100 is required to unlock the full maximum value of the offer. You can immediately use this promotion to boost your bankroll for any of the highlighted matchups or any other MLB game on the daily schedule, but keep in mind that this offer is strictly reserved for new users only.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Deposit Bonus

Before finalizing daily fantasy picks for the upcoming MLB slate, whether backing Roki Sasaki and the 68-win Los Angeles Dodgers against the Seattle Mariners, or analyzing the matchup between the Atlanta Braves (63-45) and the Washington Nationals (55-54), new players can claim a highly valuable sign-up bonus to boost their bankroll prior to first pitch.

New Chalkboard customers looking to build a bankroll can utilize this welcome offer that includes a 100% deposit match up to $100, along with an exclusive free pick. This free pick acts as a complimentary leg in your daily parlay, allowing you to select a player to go over a specific statistical prop. You can immediately apply this bonus to the MLB slate. For example, you might use the free pick to back Boston Red Sox probable pitcher Sonny Gray in his start against the Athletics, or Washington Nationals starter Jake Irvin taking on the Atlanta Braves. This promotion is strictly available for new Chalkboard customers who meet the required age limits and are physically located in a participating state.

Thursday MLB DFS Options

Once you have claimed the deposit match and free pick, you can immediately dive into the MLB slate. The following data highlights the top prop lines for some of the biggest stars taking the field to help you build your daily fantasy parlays.

Below is a look at the strikeout props for a pair of starting pitchers, alongside the total hits lines for eight standout sluggers:

Player Hits Strikeouts Roki Sasaki (LAD) – 5.5 Sonny Gray (BOS) – 4.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 0.5 – Julio Rodríguez (SEA) 0.5 – Matt Olson (ATL) 0.5 – Ronald Acuña Jr. (ATL) 0.5 – CJ Abrams (WSH) 0.5 – Freddie Freeman (LAD) 0.5 – Ceddanne Rafaela (BOS) 1.5 – Austin Riley (ATL) 0.5 –

For daily fantasy sports players looking for favorable data trends to back, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is a strong candidate to exceed his hits prop. The data strongly suggests the over, as Ohtani has eclipsed the 0.5 hits mark in eight of his last nine home games, boasting an 89% cover rate and a 1.6 hits-per-game average in that split. Similarly, Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams has been thriving in away games, exceeding 0.5 hits in seven of his last eight road matchups.

On the mound, Boston Red Sox starter Sonny Gray presents a highly favorable strikeout trend. Gray’s prop sits at 4.5 strikeouts, a number he has successfully cleared in 19 of his last 23 starts (83%). He has been particularly dominant in road splits, going over 4.5 strikeouts in eight of his last nine away appearances while averaging 7.67 punchouts during that stretch.

Conversely, the data points toward the under for Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. He has struggled at the plate recently, failing to record a hit in four of his last five games while averaging just 0.2 hits per contest over that span.

How to Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming the Chalkboard welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these structured steps to activate the offer before the first pitch: