ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 MLB Bonus for Tigers-Cubs, Mets-Brewers, All Games Tonight

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

By using the ProphetX promo code WTOP, new customers can unlock a “Trade $10, Get a $20 Bonus” welcome offer via this link here to use on a fun night of MLB games.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for MLB Trades Monday

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get a $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and present in eligible US states Date Last Verified July 20th, 2026

Offer Overview

Exclusively available for new ProphetX customers, this promotional offer grants a “Trade $10, Get a $20 Bonus” reward on the platform’s unique peer-to-peer betting model. To extract maximum value from this offer, users must simply be 18 years of age or older, register for a new account, and complete the initial $10 qualifying trade.

Once your trade is processed and the $20 bonus is secured, you can immediately pivot your capital toward today’s MLB action. Whether your predictive models point you toward the Detroit Tigers (46-53) taking on the Chicago Cubs (56-43), or the New York Mets (42-58) clashing with the 62-win Milwaukee Brewers, this welcome offer provides a vital bankroll boost for your baseball wagers.

Use ProphetX MLB Bonus Today

Matchup Moneyline DET @ CHC DET: -105

CHC: -114 NYM @ MIL NYM: +178

MIL: -216

Understanding implied probability and expected return is critical for long-term success. If you apply your ProphetX bonus cash to today’s heaviest favorite, the Milwaukee Brewers (-216), a $10 trade on their moneyline yields $4.63 in profit given a victory. Conversely, identifying value in the day’s heaviest underdog, the New York Mets (+178), would return a handsome $17.80 in profit on a $10 stake should they manage to pull off the upset.

When evaluating these specific matchups to find a mathematical edge, the underlying metrics tell a clear story, especially in the Mets-Brewers clash. Milwaukee enters with an impressive 62-37 record, largely driven by a dominant pitching staff boasting a 3.451 team ERA and a high-leverage 9.744 K/9 rate. The Brewers’ lineup compounds this advantage, hitting .253 with a .733 OPS. In contrast, the struggling Mets (42-58) project poorly; their pitching staff has labored to a 4.229 ERA, while the offense has scuffled with a .234 batting average and a .686 OPS.

The other matchup presents a much tighter statistical projection. The Cubs sport a 4.273 team ERA and a .245 batting average, compared to the Tigers’ 3.579 ERA and .234 average. This creates a classic clash of variance: Chicago’s slightly superior offensive output against Detroit’s stouter run prevention metrics.

How to Activate the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Securing your bonus cash on the ProphetX exchange is a highly efficient process. To ensure your account is funded ahead of today’s MLB first pitches, follow these systematic activation steps:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the ProphetX app. Register Your Account: Open the interface and input your standard personal data (such as name, address, and date of birth) to establish your profile. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and verify your new account, a standard regulatory requirement. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, purposefully input the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make Your First Trade: Fund your account with an initial deposit and execute your first trade of at least $10.

Once your initial $10 trade is successfully processed, ProphetX will automatically credit your account with a $20 bonus. You can immediately deploy this matched capital across the peer-to-peer exchange platform, whether you are backing the data-driven run prevention of the Tigers or the elite strikeout metrics of the Brewers.