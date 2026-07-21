ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Tuesday’s MLB Trades

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The ProphetX promo code WTOP delivers a $20 bonus for all who sign up with this link here to use on the MLB slate of games today.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for $20 MLB Bonus

Use this welcome offer in time for the MLB slate of games today, and review the full offer details with this table below:

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 in bonus cash Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Date Last Verified July 21st, 2026

Offer Overview

This exclusive promotion is available strictly to new ProphetX customers who are at least 18 years of age. By signing up on the peer-to-peer exchange platform, users can activate a straightforward return on investment: execute a $10 trade, and receive $20 in bonus cash.

Once a first deposit is processed and the qualifying $10 trade is made, the bonus funds are unlocked and credited to the account. This immediate capital injection provides essential flexibility for navigating today’s MLB slate. Bettors can leverage the extra funds to back the St. Louis Cardinals during their West Coast trip or to capitalize on the pitching dynamics between the Cincinnati Reds and the Seattle Mariners.

Use ProphetX MLB Promo Today

Matchup Moneyline STL @ LAA STL -112 / LAA -107 CIN @ SEA SEA -112 / CIN -107

When calculating potential returns on the peer-to-peer exchange, trading $10 on today’s heaviest moneyline favorites—both the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners sitting at -112—yields $8.93 in pure profit. Conversely, identifying value in the slate’s biggest underdogs by backing either the Los Angeles Angels or Cincinnati Reds at -107 returns $9.35 in winnings on a $10 stake.

Analyzing the underlying metrics for today’s board highlights a clear edge for the Seattle Mariners on the moneyline. Seattle’s pitching staff boasts an elite 3.57 team ERA, providing a massive statistical advantage over a vulnerable Cincinnati Reds rotation that carries a 4.60 ERA. Similarly, St. Louis brings a distinct edge to the mound in their matchup. The Cardinals’ pitching staff holds a respectable 4.15 team ERA, an indicator of sustained run prevention that gives them a quantifiable upper hand against an Angels staff yielding a 4.60 ERA on the year.

How to Sign Up With the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Executing this promotion and claiming the welcome bonus on the peer-to-peer exchange platform requires a simple, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to ensure the bonus cash is credited to your account ahead of today’s MLB action:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the ProphetX application. Create an Account: Open the app and initiate the registration process by entering standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide the necessary proof of identification to authenticate your profile and confirm legal eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up phase, enter the ProphetX promo code WTOP to officially opt into the new user offer. Fund and Trade: Make your first deposit and execute a $10 trade on the platform.

Once that initial $10 trade is successfully processed, ProphetX will issue the $20 in bonus cash, equipping you with additional funds to capitalize on the platform’s MLB markets.