ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 World Cup Bonus for Spain vs. Argentina Final

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As Spain prepares to face Argentina in the highly anticipated World Cup final today, new customers can secure a $20 bonus via the ProphetX promo code WTOP. Use this link here to sign up and get started.







ProphetX Promo Code WTOP for Spain-Argentina Bonus

Before Spain and Argentina take the pitch for the FIFA World Cup final, review the full details of the ProphetX welcome offer below:

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Eligible US States Date Last Verified July 19th, 2026

ProphetX Offer Overview

New ProphetX customers looking to get in on the action for the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina can claim the current welcome offer: trade $10 and get $20 in bonus cash. By claiming this offer, eligible new users can place a qualifying $10 trade and receive $20 in bonus cash to use on the championship game. Because ProphetX operates as a unique peer-to-peer exchange platform, users trade odds directly against each other rather than playing against a traditional sportsbook. This adds a highly engaging dynamic to the market as you lock in your predictions for whether Spain or Argentina will lift the trophy.

To qualify for the Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus offer, you must be a completely new ProphetX customer, at least 18 years of age, and physically located in an eligible US state.

Use ProphetX World Cup Promo Today on Spain vs Argentina

The current market has Spain listed as the favorite in the 3-way moneyline, with Argentina and the draw both priced at +275. That means users claiming the ProphetX promo code can use their bonus cash to back Spain to win in regulation, Argentina to win in regulation, or the match to finish level after 90 minutes.

Below are the current odds for each 3-way moneyline outcome:

Outcome Moneyline Spain +130 Draw +275 Argentina +275

The total goals market is also available, with over 2.5 goals priced at +130 and under 2.5 goals listed at -165. That pricing suggests the market is leaning toward a lower-scoring final, though Spain and Argentina both have enough attacking talent to turn the match into a more open contest.

Total Goals Odds Over 2.5 +130 Under 2.5 -165

Note: Odds are subject to change before kickoff. Implied probabilities are calculated from the listed American odds and do not account for any market hold or exchange pricing differences.

How to Activate the ProphetX Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina? Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your bonus cash before kickoff:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the ProphetX app. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information and submitting the required proof of identification to verify your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome bonus. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit.

Once your qualifying $10 trade is placed, ProphetX will credit your account with $20 in bonus cash under the current welcome offer.

These bonus funds will be credited directly to your account, ready for you to use on the ProphetX peer-to-peer exchange platform as Spain and Argentina battle for international soccer’s ultimate prize.