Project B names former Hawks GM Landry Fields head of men’s basketball

Project B, the new global women’s and men’s basketball league, has named former Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields as…

Project B, the new global women’s and men’s basketball league, has named former Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields as its head of men’s basketball.

The league made the announcement Thursday morning, adding that Fields will oversee men’s player recruitment and team operations and work closely with the league’s chief basketball officer Alana Beard.

“Landry understands the game from every angle,” Beard, the No. 2 pick in the 2004 WNBA draft, said in a statement distributed by the league. “He’s been a player, he’s built teams, and he knows culture doesn’t happen by accident.”

The league has already started rolling out its women’s circuit, and so far about a dozen women’s basketball players have said they’ll be participating, including Dallas Wings rookie Azzi Fudd, former WNBA MVP Nneka Ogwumike, Alyssa Thomas, Jonquel Jones, Jewell Loyd and Seattle Storm rookie Awa Fam. Many young players from around the world are also expected to play.

Project B will feature six teams with 11 players and plans to barnstorm across Europe and Asia. Valencia, Spain, and Tokyo have already been announced as two of the host cities. It will debut early next year, with the men’s and women’s circuits running together from January-April.

Fields played five seasons in the NBA with the New York Knicks and Toronto before becoming a fast riser off the court. He took a scouting position with San Antonio in 2016 and joined the Hawks as assistant GM in 2020. He was Atlanta’s GM from 2022-25.

His role with Project B will include identifying top talent and rising stars on the men’s side, much like the women’s circuit has done.

“What drew me to Project B was the ambition,” Fields said in a statement provided by the league. “Project B has brought together some of the world’s top athletes. I’ve known Nneka Ogwumike since Stanford, and she’s exactly the kind of culture setter you want to build with. When you combine leaders like Nneka with global stars like Azzi Fudd and Awa Fam, you see a platform that’s investing in the future of the sport. I’m excited to work closely with players to shape where the game goes next.”

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