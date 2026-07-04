PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 in MLB Lineups on the Fourth of July

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP, new users can unlock a massive welcome offer. Just sign up here, play $5 on your first MLB lineup, and you will receive $50 in lineups to use on the platform.

We can apply this “play $5, get $50” promotion straight to tonight’s highly anticipated showdown between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs, or any other MLB game on the board this weekend. Remember, this offer is strictly for new users making their first lineup on PrizePicks.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB Lineups on July 4th

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 or visit www.ncpgambling.org. Date Last Verified July 4, 2026

New PrizePicks customers have a real chance to secure $50 in lineups just by getting in on the daily fantasy sports action. By simply signing up and submitting a $5 lineup—whether we are targeting projections for tonight’s St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs game or handicapping other sports—you instantly qualify for the reward. The outcome of your initial lineup does not affect the reward; the $50 in lineups is yours as soon as your $5 play is placed.

To take advantage of this “play $5, get $50” offer, you just need to be a first-time user creating a new account. Plus, make sure you meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates.

How to Use Your MLB Lineups Today

The St. Louis Cardinals (46-39) visit the Chicago Cubs (49-39) at Wrigley Field on July 4th. These are some of my favorite projections for the matchup:

Shota Imanaga: 4.5 Pitcher Strikeouts

4.5 Pitcher Strikeouts Kyle Leahy: 4.5 Pitcher Strikeouts

4.5 Pitcher Strikeouts Nico Hoerner: 0.5 Total Hits

0.5 Total Hits Jordan Walker: 0.5 Total Hits

When looking at the strikeout totals for tonight’s starters, I’m building lineups around Chicago Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga, whose projection sits at 4.5. He has recorded 92 strikeouts over 98.1 innings this season. While he missed the 4.5 mark in three of his last four starts at home, he cleared this total in his last two starts against the St. Louis Cardinals, making more than 4.5 a very enticing look.

On the flip side, St. Louis pitcher Kyle Leahy also features a 4.5 strikeout total. Leahy has tallied 67 strikeouts across 81.1 innings pitched this year. Even though he surpassed 4.5 strikeouts in three of his last four outings overall, he struggles to miss bats against this specific team, failing to reach 4.5 strikeouts in five straight games against the Chicago Cubs.

Turning to the hitters, Nico Hoerner’s projection to record a hit is set at 0.5. The Chicago Cubs infielder is batting .241 with 83 hits on the year and brings serious momentum into this series. He has exceeded 0.5 hits in six consecutive games against the St. Louis Cardinals and five of his last six overall—and as any experienced bettor knows, there’s nothing better than riding a hot streak.

For St. Louis, outfielder Jordan Walker is batting .290 with 94 hits, offering us another prime option to record at least one hit tonight against Imanaga and the Chicago Cubs bullpen.

Grab $50 in Lineups with the PrizePicks Promo Code

Claiming your $50 in lineups for tonight’s MLB action is a breeze. Follow these specific steps to unlock your offer ahead of the first pitch:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here using your standard personal information. When prompted, you must enter PrizePicks promo code WTOP to qualify. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of PrizePicks’ secure payment methods. Place Your Lineup: Submit a real-money lineup of at least $5 on the platform (such as the MLB projections I highlighted above). Get Rewarded: Once your $5 lineup is placed, you automatically receive $50 in lineups.

The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have any impact on this offer—win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours to use.

Note: This offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age and regional eligibility requirements.