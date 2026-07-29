PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $150 In MLB Lineups If You Win (July 29)

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Sign up using the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to redeem a play $5, get $150 in lineups if you win welcome offer to use for the MLB today. This link here gets you started.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB Games

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $150 In Lineups If You Win Terms and Conditions First $5+ Lineup entered must win to receive $150 in Bonus Lineups. Bonus Lineups expire 7 days after issuance. 18+ in eligible areas. Lineups entered and Bonus Lineups awarded must include Player Picks. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Play responsibly. Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified July 29th, 2026

There is nothing better than starting off with extra firepower, and this PrizePicks welcome offer gives you a real chance to boost your bankroll right from the jump. By signing up with our exclusive promo code, you tap into a straightforward “play $5, get $150 in lineups if you win” promotion. All you have to do is create your account, make a qualifying deposit, and submit a $5 lineup on any of today’s matchups. If that initial lineup wins, you’ll score $150 in lineups to keep the action rolling.

To take advantage of this lucrative promotion, you just need to be a new PrizePicks customer meeting the standard age requirements and residing in a participating state. As long as you meet these straightforward eligibility guidelines, you can lock in this offer and dive right into the daily fantasy action.

Use PrizePicks for MLB Action Today

If you want to put this promo to work tonight, I’m looking at the projections and recent data trends to give us some clear direction on the biggest stars on the diamond. Here’s what we’re working with:

Player Total Hits Strikeouts Eric Lauer N/A 4.5 Emerson Hancock N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 1.5 N/A Julio Rodríguez 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández 0.5 N/A Tommy Edman 0.5 N/A Randy Arozarena 0.5 N/A Cal Raleigh 0.5 N/A

Starting on the mound, I’ve noticed both pitchers have struggled to rack up high strikeout totals lately. Dodgers starter Eric Lauer faces a projection of 4.5 strikeouts, but he has failed to clear that mark in four of his last five games, averaging just 3.2 Ks per outing. Similarly, Mariners starter Emerson Hancock has fallen short of 4.5 strikeouts in 11 of his last 15 appearances. The data heavily supports taking the Less on both of these arms for our lineups.

At the plate, a few hitters have a real chance to go More on their hit projections. Mookie Betts (0.5 hits) has safely recorded a hit in four of his last five home games. His teammate, Teoscar Hernández, is also riding a hot streak, exceeding 0.5 hits in five of his last six contests with a 1.2 hits-per-game average.

On the Mariners’ side, I love Cal Raleigh to go past his 0.5 hits projection, as he’s successfully done so in five of his last six road games. Julio Rodríguez has a more difficult line at 1.5 hits, but he has been exceptional away from home, logging at least one hit in nine of his last 10 road matchups with a 1.3 hits-per-game road average. He is consistently putting the bat on the ball, making him a solid piece to consider when handicapping tonight’s slate.

How to Sign Up With the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action and chase those bigger payouts? Activating this PrizePicks promotion is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps so we can start building winning combinations together:

Register Your Account: Create a new PrizePicks account by providing your standard personal information. Keep in mind, you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to be eligible. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, you are required to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Lineup: Play a $5 lineup using any available player projections, such as the hit and strikeout lines I highlighted above.

Once you complete these steps and your original $5 lineup wins, you will automatically receive $150 in lineups. It’s a fantastic way to step up your daily fantasy strategy and hunt for a truly nice pay day!