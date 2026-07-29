Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 Bonus + Free Pick (July 29)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By applying Chalkboard promo code WTOP, new users can secure a $100 deposit match along with a free MLB pick. Click here to start the registration process.

This means you will need to deposit exactly $100 to receive the full maximum value of the bonus. Whether you are building entries around the New York Yankees battling the Chicago White Sox or the Seattle Mariners facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, this welcome offer applies to specific matchups as well as any other MLB game on the schedule. Chalkboard should be a go-to option for daily fantasy players during the MLB season.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offers 2 Sign-Up Perks

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 in Bonuses + Free Pick Offer Last Verified On July 29, 2026

New Chalkboard customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state can take advantage of a generous welcome offer. When you sign up, you will receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, instantly doubling your initial bankroll to use on the diamond.

In addition to the deposit match, new users will also receive a free pick. This unique bonus allows you to select a player to go over a specific prop, effectively serving as a free leg in your multi-leg entry. With an action-packed MLB schedule on deck, this is the perfect opportunity to put your free pick to use. For example, when the Boston Red Sox (55-50) face the Athletics (44-62), you could use your free pick to back probable pitchers Patrick Sandoval or Jacob Lopez to cruise over their respective strikeout totals. Whether you are building a larger entry or simply want to maximize your bankroll with the deposit match, this offer provides excellent value as you build your card.

How to Make DFS Picks on Wednesday MLB Matchups

If you are looking to put your Chalkboard bonus to work on some of the biggest stars in baseball, the matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers presents a loaded board of daily fantasy options. Below is a look at the strikeout projections for the starting pitchers and the total hit props for the marquee sluggers in this contest:

Player Hits Strikeouts Eric Lauer (LAD) – 4.5 Emerson Hancock (SEA) – 4.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 0.5 – Julio Rodríguez (SEA) 1.5 – Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 – Kyle Tucker (LAD) 0.5 – Cal Raleigh (SEA) 0.5 – Teoscar Hernández (LAD) 0.5 – Josh Naylor (SEA) 0.5 – Randy Arozarena (SEA) 0.5 –

When building your card, recent statistical trends offer a clear direction for several of these household names. In the batter’s box, the data points toward the under for Mariners star Julio Rodríguez, whose hits prop sits at 1.5. Rodríguez has failed to exceed 1.5 hits in nine of his last 10 games. Conversely, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts provides excellent value to go over his 0.5 total hits line. Despite carrying a .228 average for the season, Betts has successfully recorded a hit in four of his last five home games, making him a prime candidate to round out your Chalkboard entry.

How to Get Started With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Getting started with Chalkboard is a seamless process. To claim your 100% deposit match and free pick before the first pitch, whether you are tuning in to the Yankees battling the White Sox or the Mariners facing the Dodgers, simply follow the steps below:

Register an Account: Click on the links on this page and create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to register and verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter promo code WTOP. This code is required to lock in your welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Fund your account using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To activate the 100% deposit match, simply make your initial deposit. You do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up, as Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever amount you choose to put in. However, to claim the maximum possible value of the bonus, a first-time deposit of at least $100 is required.

Once your initial deposit is successfully processed, your matched bonus funds will automatically appear in your account, and your free pick will be ready to deploy on upcoming MLB action.