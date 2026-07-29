Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 Bonus For MLB Picks (July 29)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Utilize the most recent Underdog promo code WTOP offer here and secure $50 in bonus entries when you make a $5 play for one of tonight’s MLB games.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $50 In Bonuses

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions Of Age In Eligible State Information Confirmed On July 29th, 2026 by WTOP

We put a lot of stock in maximizing expected value right out of the gate, and this welcome offer does exactly that for new Underdog customers. By simply signing up and playing $5, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Whether you are targeting longshot projections in the Yankees-White Sox matchup or leaning on favorites when the Rangers play the Rays, these bonus entries provide an excellent way to build your bankroll and test out your daily fantasy strategies.

It does stand to reason that this offer is exclusively available to new Underdog customers. To qualify for the $50 in bonus entries, players must meet the minimum age requirements and physically reside in a participating state where Underdog legally operates. Be sure to verify your local regulations before signing up and locking in your picks for tonight’s MLB schedule.

Use Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

Once you have signed up, it is time to build your slip. Tonight’s schedule features plenty of exciting matchups across the league, offering a wealth of opportunities.

Top Hit Props

Jordan Walker (STL) vs. CHC: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Chandler Simpson (TB) vs. TEX: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Junior Caminero (TB) vs. TEX: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) vs. STL: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Alec Burleson (STL) vs. CHC: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Nico Hoerner (CHC) vs. STL: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Ivan Herrera (STL) vs. CHC: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits JJ Wetherholt (STL) vs. CHC: 0.5 Hits

Featured Strikeout Props

Cam Schlittler (NYY) vs. CWS: 7.5 Strikeouts

7.5 Strikeouts Dustin May (STL) vs. CHC: 4.5 Strikeouts

St. Louis slugger Jordan Walker has a great chance to record a hit tonight. The Cardinals’ matchup against the Cubs gives Walker a great chance to build on his strong season. I also have to give a shoutout to Pete Crow-Armstrong on the other side of that matchup. The Cubs outfielder has been phenomenal, carrying a .285 average and an outstanding .919 OPS with 114 hits on the year to justify.

If you prefer to dig into pitcher props, Cam Schlittler’s 7.5 strikeout line against the Chicago White Sox is fascinating. Schlittler enters the game with elite run prevention metrics, maintaining a 2.07 ERA, a 0.9284 WHIP, and a massive 10.841 K/9 rate across 130.1 innings pitched. Meanwhile, Cardinals righty Dustin May carries a more modest 4.5 strikeout line. He enters tonight having recorded 103 strikeouts over 20 starts, averaging 5.15 strikeouts per game.

Official Predictions:

Cam Schlittler OVER 7.5 Strikeouts

Jordan Walker OVER 0.5 Hits

Activate Your Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offer

We’ve seen time and time again that the easiest way to gain an edge is to capitalize on welcome offers. To ensure you receive your bonus entries, follow these simple steps to activate the promotion:

Sign Up: Click here to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During the registration process, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered to opt into the promotion. Make Your Entry: Make your picks and submit your $5 play to get your $50 in bonuses.

Remember that this promotion is strictly for new users who meet the minimum age and regional requirements for their specific state.