Splash Promo Code WTOP: Get 50% Deposit Match Up to $500 for MLB Entries

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Start placing your favorite MLB entries tonight when you redeem the Splash promo code WTOP to secure a bonus up to $500. Start creating your profile with this link here.







Splash Promo Code WTOP for $500 MLB Bonus

Before Matthew Boyd takes the mound for the 61-46 Chicago Cubs against Dustin May and the 53-54 St. Louis Cardinals, make sure your account is ready for the action. Activating the Splash promo code is the easiest way to secure added value for tonight’s Central division clash or any other matchup on the board.

Here is a quick overview of the welcome offer details:

Splash Promo Code WTOP New Splash User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $500 Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NO. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified July 29th, 2026

The Splash promo code unlocks an exclusive welcome offer for new Splash customers looking to get in on today’s MLB action. When you make a minimum first deposit of $50, you will receive a 50% deposit match up to $500. Whether you are building your projections around the Chicago White Sox hosting the New York Yankees or backing Dustin May and the St. Louis Cardinals, this bonus gives you the added value needed to step up to the plate with confidence.

To qualify for this offer, you must be a new Splash customer who meets the platform’s age and location requirements. Players must be 18+ in eligible states to participate, with exceptions for users in AL, CO, and NO (19+), as well as AZ, LA, MA, and VA (21+). Once you successfully register and make your qualifying deposit of at least $50, your account will be credited with the deposit match, setting you up for success on tonight’s Eastern Time slate.

How to Use Your Splash MLB Promo Tonight

Once you have secured your deposit match, it is time to build your entries. Tonight’s Cubs and Cardinals showdown provides an excellent slate of player props to target. Below is a breakdown of the consensus lines for the starting pitchers and top hitters in this Central division matchup:

Player Hits Strikeouts Dustin May N/A 4.5 Matthew Boyd N/A 4.5 Nico Hoerner 0.5 N/A Jordan Walker 0.5 N/A Pete Crow-Armstrong 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki 0.5 N/A Alec Burleson 0.5 N/A Masyn Winn 0.5 N/A Dansby Swanson 0.5 N/A Ian Happ 0.5 N/A

When utilizing your Splash bonus, we put a lot of stock in finding underlying value, and Dustin May is a prime target to exceed his 4.5 strikeout prop. May boasts an impressive 8.91 K/9 with 103 strikeouts over 104 innings this season. Furthermore, recent trends indicate May has eclipsed the 4.5 strikeout mark in three of his last four starts. Conversely, Matthew Boyd presents a tighter line at 4.5 strikeouts. With an 8.39 K/9 and 55 punchouts in 59 innings, Boyd is highly capable, though the numbers suggest a slightly closer sweat for your entries.

On the hitting side, it does stand to reason that Nico Hoerner is an excellent anchor for your projections. Hoerner is hitting .254 with 107 hits on the year, but the real value lies in his recent consistency. He has exceeded 0.5 hits in 10 of his last 11 games. Similarly, Cardinals infielder Masyn Winn enters the contest with a four-game hit streak, making his over 0.5 hits line a solid consideration.

Finally, St. Louis outfielder Jordan Walker has been a reliable source of offense all season. Batting .283 with 114 hits, Walker is a strong candidate to clear his 0.5 hits prop. For Chicago, look to switch-hitting outfielder Ian Happ as a potential piece in a longshot entry. He has cleared his 0.5 hits line in six of his last eight contests.

How to Sign Up With the Splash Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s action is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure you receive your deposit match:

Create an Account: Navigate to the Splash app or website to begin the registration process. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, age, and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure that promo code WTOP is entered. This specific code is required to activate the exclusive offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and make a minimum first-time deposit of $50 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods.

It is important to understand how the deposit match functions before completing your transaction. The Splash welcome offer consists of a 50% deposit match up to $500. Your very first deposit is the one that will be matched by Splash at a 50% rate. Therefore, making a first-time deposit of $1,000 is how you will receive the maximum possible $500 deposit match value.

However, users do not have to deposit the full $1,000 to receive a deposit match—$500 is simply the maximum amount that Splash will reward. For example, if you opt to deposit the $50 minimum, Splash will match 50% of that, and you will receive an extra $25 in bonus funds.

Once your initial deposit clears, your funds will be credited to your account, giving you the extra ammunition needed to attack the prop board for the Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals or New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox matchups tonight.