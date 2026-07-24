PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $150 In Lineups If You Win For Dodgers vs. Mets, MLB Action Friday

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Sign up with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to receive a fantastic play $5, get $150 in lineups if you win welcome offer to use on all MLB action tonight. Start creating your profile with this link here.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB Games Friday

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $150 In Lineups If You Win Terms and Conditions First $5+ Lineup entered must win to receive $150 in Bonus Lineups. Bonus Lineups expire 7 days after issuance. 18+ in eligible areas. Lineups entered and Bonus Lineups awarded must include Player Picks. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Play responsibly. Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Date Last Verified July 24th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in maximizing value, and the latest PrizePicks welcome offer gives sports fans an incredible opportunity to build their daily fantasy bankroll. By simply registering and placing a $5 lineup on the platform, new PrizePicks customers will secure $150 in lineups if they win. This reward is directly tied to the success of your initial $5 lineup, giving you extra funds to use on tonight’s slate, whether you are targeting the Dodgers at Mets or the Blue Jays at Red Sox.

It goes without saying that this exclusive promotion is strictly available to new PrizePicks customers only. To successfully claim the offer, users must meet the platform’s standard age requirements and be physically located in a participating state at the time of registration.

How to Use Your PrizePicks MLB Offer Tonight

Player Hits Strikeouts Sean Manaea N/A 5.5 Roki Sasaki N/A 5.5 Shohei Ohtani 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Juan Soto 0.5 N/A Francisco Lindor 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández 0.5 N/A Francisco Alvarez 0.5 N/A Brett Baty 0.5 N/A

If you are looking to put your PrizePicks MLB promo to use tonight, the data strongly supports taking the “more” on several superstars to record at least one hit. Finding market inefficiencies is key, and Shohei Ohtani has been heavily dominant against the Mets. He has exceeded his 0.5 hits projection in four straight matchups while averaging 1.5 hits per game against New York. Expect him to comfortably go over this number.

On the Mets’ side, Francisco Lindor rides a hot streak into tonight’s game, having surpassed his 0.5 hits projection in four consecutive contests. Similarly, Juan Soto thrives against Los Angeles. He has eclipsed the 0.5 hits mark in five of his last six games against the Dodgers with a 1.2 hits-per-game average. All three of these sluggers present excellent cases for hitting the over and offer tremendous value.

We’ve seen time and time again that evaluating situational context is crucial, and the pitching side offers a more complex decision. Sean Manaea’s strikeout projection sits at 5.5. In his recent home starts, Manaea has been excellent, exceeding 5.5 strikeouts in seven of his last eight appearances as the host (averaging 6.5 K’s per game). However, he has struggled against this specific opponent, failing to top even 4.5 strikeouts in three of his last four games against the Dodgers. It does stand to reason that against Los Angeles’s loaded lineup, taking the under on Manaea’s 5.5 strikeouts could be the sharper angle, despite his solid overall track record when pitching at home.

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your $150 in lineups is a straightforward process. If you are a new user who meets the necessary age and regional requirements, follow these simple steps to claim your reward: