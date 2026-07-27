PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $150 In Lineups for MLB Games (July 27)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking to build a lineup for the upcoming MLB action Monday can secure $150 in lineups using PrizePicks promo code WTOP. Click here to get started.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB Action

Here is a quick overview of the latest PrizePicks welcome offer available for today’s MLB slate:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Lineups Terms and Conditions First $5+ Lineup entered must win to receive $150 in Bonus Lineups. Bonus Lineups expire 7 days after issuance. 18+ in eligible areas. Lineups entered and Bonus Lineups awarded must include Player Picks. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Play responsibly. Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Last Verified On July 27th, 2026

It goes without saying that managing your capital is rule number one in this industry, and the current PrizePicks promo code provides a fantastic opportunity to build your bankroll right from the start. By registering for an account, new PrizePicks customers simply need to make an initial deposit and play a $5 lineup. If your initial lineup is a winner, you unlock an additional $150 in lineups. It does stand to reason that starting off with this kind of leverage gives you incredible flexibility for your daily fantasy decisions moving forward.

Before diving into the action and hunting for value, we have to look at the eligibility criteria. The offer is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers who have not previously opened an account. You must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where PrizePicks operates to take advantage of this setup.

How to Use Your PrizePicks MLB Promo Tonight

If you are looking to build out your card and find a longshot edge in the Brewers-Giants matchup, here is a look at the current lines for some of the biggest stars taking the field. We put a lot of stock in finding the right numbers, so let’s check the board:

Player Hits Strikeouts Brandon Sproat N/A 4.5 Tyler Mahle N/A 4.5 Christian Yelich 0.5 N/A Jackson Chourio 1.5 N/A William Contreras 1.5 N/A Brice Turang 0.5 N/A Willy Adames 0.5 N/A Heliot Ramos 0.5 N/A Jung Hoo Lee 0.5 N/A Luis Arraez 1.5 N/A

Tyler Mahle (Under 4.5 Strikeouts)

The underlying data strongly points to the under for Mahle’s strikeout projection tonight. The Giants starter has failed to exceed 4.5 strikeouts in five of his last six games, averaging just 3.5 punchouts per contest over that stretch. Furthermore, he has stayed under this mark in four straight home starts (averaging 2.8 Ks). The value is clearly on the under.

Christian Yelich (Over 0.5 Hits)

Yelich has been incredibly reliable at the plate, making the over on his 0.5 hits projection highly appealing. We’ve seen time and time again that volume leads to results, and the Brewers slugger has recorded at least one hit in 10 of his last 11 games. Don’t overthink this one.

Jackson Chourio (Under 1.5 Hits)

While Chourio has been hitting consistently (clearing 0.5 hits in seven of his last eight), projecting him to secure a multi-hit game is a much taller order. The trends show Chourio has failed to exceed 1.5 hits in eight of his last nine appearances. When seeking value, playing the percentages is key, making the under the statistically sound play.

Heliot Ramos (Over 0.5 Hits)

Ramos is riding a hot streak, especially when playing at home. He has exceeded 0.5 hits in 16 of his last 20 games overall and has covered this projection in 9 of his last 11 home games (averaging 1.2 hits per game in that span). The situational context favors him heavily today.

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s slate? Claiming your $150 in lineups is a highly straightforward process. Follow these steps to maximize your value:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account by entering standard personal information. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to input promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of PrizePicks’ secure payment methods. Place Your Lineup: Submit a $5 lineup on the board. You can use any of the MLB projections mentioned above or build a card of your own.

Remember, this is a performance-based offer. Once you submit your $5 lineup, you will receive $150 in lineups if you win your initial play. It is never too early to look ahead at the schedule and start planning how to allocate that capital.

Please note: This promotion is valid only for new users who meet the standard age and regional eligibility requirements.